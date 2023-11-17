Are Zeke and Eren related in Attack on Titan? Explained

With the Attack on Titan finale’s epic conclusion, the anime community is left feeling a range of emotions. The series, written and illustrated by mangaka Hajime Isayama captivated the audience with its twisted but engaging plot.

The recent finale of Attack on Titan has finally brought an end to the world of titans (albeit only for the time being), providing the fandom with the long-awaited answers to the unexpected turn of protagonist Eren Yeager toward antagonism.

Throughout numerous Attack on Titan final seasons, Marley and its titan holders, particularly Zeke Yeager, play significant roles. Zeke was crucial for Eren’s plan to unleash the Rumbling. Now, there is an intriguing aspect: Eren and Zeke share the same surname, which raises the question of whether they are somehow related.

Attack on Titan: Zeke and Eren’s relation

Grisha's photo from the basement (Image via Wit Studio)

While the series has previously revealed the answer, it’s worth clarifying for new fans or those still having doubts; thus, here is the explanation to address their confusion. To answer the question "Are Zeke and Eren related?" it is necessary to take a look at the episodes that hint at and reveal their connection.

Are Zeke and Eren related?

Expand Tweet

In the 19th episode of Attack on Titan season 3 (episode 56), titled The Basement, Eren, Mikasa, and some fellow scouts set out to investigate Grisha’s basement, where Grisha supposedly left some information crucial to unveil the mystery of the titans.

There, they discover a photograph hidden in a secret drawer, along with a note left by Grisha, explaining that humanity beyond the walls of Paradis hasn’t perished. This photograph turns out to be one of Grisha’s previous family with Dina Fritz (the smiling titan) and their son, Zeke Yeager. However, back then, neither Eren nor Zeke had a way of knowing each other’s identities.

The revelation

Zeke discovers Eren's true identity (Image via Mappa)

A flashback scene in Attack on Titan season 4 episode 15 (episode 74, titled Sole Salvation) reveals Zeke discovering the true identity of the Founding Titan holder from Reiner and Bertholdt. Intrigued after learning Eren’s name, Zeke seeks confirmation, inquiring about his father, to which Berthorldt reveals that Eren’s father used to be a doctor.

With this revelation, Zeke realizes that he and Eren share the same father, making them half-brothers. Fueled by his newfound connection, Zeke resolves to save his little brother one day, whom he believes to be also a victim of their father.

The Yeager brothers finally confront each other in episode 18 of season 3 (episode 55, titled Midnight Sun), where Zeke discloses their familial connection to Eren.

Eren and Zeke’s relationship as brothers

Expand Tweet

Zeke consistently perceived his father, Grisha, as a detestable figure, deeming him a failed parent responsible for all his childhood torment and trauma, and their family’s eventual downfall. He firmly believed that Eren had to undergo a similar fate.

When Eren rejected Zeke’s Eldian euthanasia plan, Zeke was convinced it was due to their father's influence. Despite that, Zeke refused to abandon his younger brother and sought to rescue and liberate him from their father’s supposed brainwashing.

Zeke and Eren in Eren's childhood memories (Image via Mappa)

Attempting to expose Grisha's manipulative actions, Zeke and Eren venture through Eren's childhood memories in Attack on Titan, final season part 2 episode 4 (episode 79), titled Memories of the Future. However, Zeke discovers the changes in Grisha's behavior with his second family, taking Zeke by surprise.

Despite everything, Eren remained indifferent to his older brother, never displaying any compassion. He bluntly tells Zeke that he isn’t the younger brother with whom Zeke hopes to share his childhood experiences, stating Zeke is not free, but a grown man burdened by his past. It highlights Eren’s evident lack of concern for his older brother.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.