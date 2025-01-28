Arifureta season 3 episode 14 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Arifureta season 3 episode 14 is set to be released on Monday, February 3, 2025, at 11 pm JST, as revealed by the official website of the series. The series just returned from a two-week break. The sequel show will air on Japanese TV channels like Tokyo MX and streaming websites like Crunchyroll.

The previous episode saw Yaegashi, Tio, and Suzu cleaning their trails. Even though the start of their fights was harsh, they eventually overcame their shortcomings and won their fights.

Arifureta season 3 episode 14 release date & time for all major regions

Hajime vs his alter ego as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Arifureta season 3 episode 14 is set to be released on February 3, 2025, at 11 pm Japanese Standard Time. The timing will vary in other parts of the world. Here are some of the timestamps for Arifureta season 3, episode 14, in other timezones of the world:

Time Zone Release Day Release Date Release Time Pacific Daylight Time Monday February 3, 2025 7:00 AM Eastern Daylight Time Monday February 3, 2025 10:00 AM British Summer Time Monday February 3, 2025 3:00 PM Central European Summer Time Monday February 3, 2025 4:00 PM Indian Standard Time Monday February 3, 2025 7:30 PM Philippine Time Monday February 3, 2025 10:00 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday February 3, 2025 11:00 PM Australian Central Time Tuesday February 4, 2025 12:30 AM

Arifureta season 3 episode 14: Where to watch?

Yaegashi vs her alter ego as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

For Japanese fans, Arifureta season 3 episode 14 will air on Japanese Television Channels like AT-X, BS11, and Tokyo MX. The episode can also be streamed for local fans on sites like ABEMA and d Anime Store.

For international fans, the episode can be streamed on official streaming sites like Crunchyroll. The episode will also be available on local streaming sites in different countries like Muse Hong Kong (for Hong Kong).

Arifureta season 3 episode 13 recap

Arifureta season 3 episode 13, titled Thank God! She is Still a Pervert, commenced where it left off in the previous installment as Hajime saved Yaegashi from getting killed by her alter ego. Afterward, the protagonist encouraged Yaegashi to not give up and continue her fight with her reflection so that they could progress to the next level.

After assuring that Hajime had her back, Yaegashi and her alter ego clashed in a single round, which marked Yaegashi as the winner. After this, Yaegashi started flirting with the male protagonist and asked him to carry her to the next level. As they entered the next level, the episode focused on the other members of Hajime's party.

Suzu as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

The episode focused on Suzu, who was also facing her alter ego. Just like Yaegashi, Suzu's alter ego was also touching a sensitive topic and continued mocking her for befriending Eri, the series' antagonist. However, Suzu knew how to control her emotions and she bounced back by defeating her reflection. She was then carried to the next level where Tio was fighting her reflection.

Just like Hajime, Tio was also satisfied with her current condition, so the alter ego's taunts didn't work on her. However, in a clash of their strengths, Tio started getting overpowered. Ultimately, she awakened her hybrid human-dragon form and defeated her reflection.

What to expect from Arifureta season 3 episode 14? (Speculative)

Tio as seen in the anime (Image via asread)

Arifureta season 3 episode 14 is titled The Overpowered Vampire Princess and Godlike Rabbit's Grand Battle. As given away by the title and the post-credit scene in episode 13, the next episode will likely see the trials of Yue and Shea.

Moreover, the next episode might also reveal the origins of Yue, which haven't been unveiled yet. Just like Yue, Shea might also get a spotlight in Arifureta season 3 episode 14.

