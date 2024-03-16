10 best anime to watch if you like The Daily Life of the Immortal King

The Daily Life of the Immortal King has become a hugely popular anime since its release in 2020. Centered around Wang Ling, a seemingly ordinary high school student who is actually a cultivator with immense magical powers, the series blends comedy, action, and fantasy into an entertaining mix.

Fans of The Daily Life of the Immortal King will enjoy its blend of school-life comedy combined with cultivated fantasy and overpowered main characters. If you're looking for more anime series that have similar elements, here are 10 of the best ones to watch next.

Top 10 anime series for fans of The Daily Life of the Immortal King

1. That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Image via 8bit)

Like Wang Ling in The Daily Life of the Immortal King, the protagonist of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime starts seemingly weak but hides tremendous power. When corporate worker Satoru Mikami gets stabbed and killed, he suddenly finds himself reborn as a slime monster in an alternate world.

As a small, weak slime, Satoru starts off vulnerable. However, he soon discovers he has the special ability to mimic the abilities of anything he swallows. With this immense power, he becomes enormously strong, building a monster nation over which he reigns. The comedy and adventure mix very well with the cultivation fantasy.

2. Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 (Image via Bones)

For another anime featuring an overpowered main character trying to live a normal life, check out Mob Psycho 100. The protagonist, Shigeo Kageyama, looks completely ordinary but possesses incredible psychic abilities. He tries to keep these powers under wraps and live a regular high school life.

However, dangerous spirits keep appearing for Mob to battle using his psychic skills. Like Wang Ling, Mob prefers to hide his special talents, even though they give him amazing strength that few can match. The series has very strong comedy elements as Mob tries to balance his normal life with his secret abilities.

3. The Misfit of Demon King Academy

The Misfit of Demon King Academy (Image via SILVER LINK.)

The Misfit of Demon King Academy has one of the most overpowered protagonists out there. After being reincarnated following his death 2,000 years ago, Anos becomes an academy student at a school for demon kings. The only problem? He was originally the most powerful demon king ever, and no one could match his abilities.

With hilarious results, Anos excels at all magic tests and battles, despite barely trying. Like Wang Ling, everyone assumes Anos is just an ordinary student at first until his otherworldly talents shock everyone. It's perfect for those who love OP main characters, as seen in The Daily Life of the Immortal King.

4. One Punch Man

One Punch Man (Image via Madhouse)

For sheer wacky comedy combined with an unbelievably strong protagonist, One Punch Man is an excellent choice. The story follows Saitama, an average-looking bald man who trained so hard that he became the most powerful superhero ever. He defeats any foe with a single punch, hence the series' name.

The comedy comes from Saitama almost looking bored as he instantly knocks out even the most dangerous monsters. Like The Daily Life of the Immortal King, it satirizes powerful main characters by making Saitama's strength both a blessing and a curse.

5. No Game, No Life

No Game, No Life (Image via Madhouse)

While less focused on school life, No Game, No Life features a similar fantasy world with overpowered human protagonists, akin to those in The Daily Life of the Immortal King. Genius gamer siblings Sora and Shiro get transported to a reality where everything is determined by games.

Using their superb gaming skills, the pair rapidly rise to power in this new world. Like Wang Ling, Sora and Shiro seem unassuming at first but possess talents no one can match. Their exploits in using their abilities to gain influence should greatly appeal to The Daily Life of the Immortal King fans.

6. The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. (Image via J.C. Staff, EGG FIRM)

For a protagonist who has to hide even more outrageous superpowers, don't miss The Disastrous Life of Saiki K. Teenager Kusuo Saiki was born with every psychic ability imaginable. He can teleport, read minds, control objects, and travel through time—anything psychic is possible.

This immense power causes Kusuo nothing but problems. Much like Wang Ling in The Daily Life of the Immortal King, Kusuo just wants to get through school without standing out. However, both protagonists have talents so incredible that some hilarious and disastrous situations always happen, no matter what they do to blend in.

7. Wise Man's Grandchild

Wise Man's Grandchild (Image via SILVER LINK.)

Isekai anime Wise Man's Grandchild has another ridiculously overpowered protagonist that The Daily Life of the Immortal King fans should check out. After dying in a car accident, salaryman Michio Kaga gets reborn into a magical new world as Shin Wolford.

He retains his memories, knowledge, and magical power from his old life. It makes Shin essentially all-powerful compared to regular mages and warriors in the fantasy world. Like Wang Ling, Shin tries to hide his true power but always ends up revealing his incredible talents. The humor comes from Shin nonchalantly using abilities no one else can match.

8. The Devil is a Part-Timer!

The Devil is a Part-Timer! (Image via White Fox)

For a reverse take on a powerful being blending into everyday life, watch The Devil is a Part-Timer! After barely escaping a losing battle, the mighty demon lord Satan finds himself transported into modern-day Japan.

Stuck powerless in human form, Satan takes the name Sadao Maou and gets a part-time job at a fast food joint to survive. Much of the humor comes from the former fearful demon lord working hard at his minimum-wage job.

Like Wang Ling in The Daily Life of the Immortal King, Sadao must balance his mundane daily life with the fantasy threats still pursuing him. The comedy, fantasy, and fish-out-of-water elements should greatly appeal to The Daily Life of the Immortal King fans.

9. How Not to Summon a Demon Lord

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord (Image via Ajia-Do, Okuruto Noboru)

What if a regular gamer gets transported into their video game world and becomes their overpowered player character? That's the premise behind the comedy series How Not to Summon a Demon Lord.

Through his game avatar, Diablo, introverted gamer Takuma Sakamoto suddenly finds himself in a fantasy land ruled by magic. In this new reality, he has Diablo's incredible powers from the game.

Like Wang Ling getting to live as his cultivation fantasy avatar, Takuma now inhabits the body of his all-powerful character. With abilities no one can beat, Takuma tries to figure out how to get by in this strange, magical world. It's another great anime for OP protagonists.

10. The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me?

The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? (Image via Shin-Ei Animation, SynergySP)

Finally, isekai anime The 8th Son? Are You Kidding Me? features another ordinary man granted incredible powers in a fantasy world. After dying in modern Japan, 30-something Shingo Ichinomiya wakes up reborn as Wendelin Von Benno Baumeister, the eighth son of a poor noble family.

Although born into unremarkable circumstances in this new magical realm, Shingo brings his modern business and military knowledge into this medieval European-style fantasy land.

With his cunning intellect and knowledge far beyond this world, Shingo rapidly rises to become an unimaginably talented and powerful mage who excels at everything. Like Wang Ling in The Daily Life of the Immortal King, he tries to keep a low profile at first but soon reveals himself as a prodigy whose skills know no equal.

Conclusion

The Daily Life of the Immortal King has captivated viewers with its mix of school comedy, overpowered main characters, and cultivation fantasy. For anime fans who want more series with similar qualities, the 10 shows above make for outstanding choices for what to watch next.

With protagonists who seem deceptively ordinary at first but hide world-beating power, these entertaining anime all complement The Daily Life of the Immortal King perfectly.

