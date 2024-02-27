The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 part 2 announces release date with PV and key visual

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 part 2 is set to premiere on April 12, 2024, as announced by the anime's official staff on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Along with the broadcast details, a new promotional video, key visual, and new cast members for the second cour have been revealed.

Produced by Silver Link, The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 part 2 shall continue with the same season, which premiered on January 8, 2023. However, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, season 2's release schedule was pushed back to Summer 2023, when it restarted and completed.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 part 2 will premiere on April 12, 2024

On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, a live stream for The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 was held, where it was announced that the season's second cour or part 2 will begin its broadcast on April 12, 2024, at 24:00 JST (effectively April 13, 2024, at 12 am JST), on Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, BS11, and other channels.

Along with this information, a promotional video and a key visual for The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 part 2 have been revealed. The short clip features the protagonist, Anos Voldigoad, and other important characters, including Misha, Sasha, Eldemede, and others.

The trailer teases the plot of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 part 2, which will likely cover the fifth and sixth volumes from the light novel. The video also previews the new opening theme, Mao, by the famous Japanese rock band, BURNOUT SYNDROMES.

Ahid and Arcana, as seen in the PV (Image via SILVER LINK)

The PV shows three new characters, namely Ahid Alovo Agartz, Militia, and Arcana. The official team also announced voice actors who will play these characters. Nao Toyama will star as Arcana, one of the eight selected Gods participating in the Selection Judgment.

Nao-san will be joined by Toshihiko Seki, who voices Ahid Alovo Agartz in the anime. Ahid is described as a character who engages in a pact with Arcana and participates in the same event. Lastly, Aoi Yuki has also joined the voice cast as Militia, the God who governs the order of creation.

Besides the PV, the key visual unveiled for The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 part 2 depicts the protagonist, Anos Voldigoad in the middle accompanied by Sasha and Misha Necron. The illustration also sets up the Selection Judgment arc's adaptation, with Arcana in the background.

The key visual for The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 part 2 (Image via Silver Link)

Shin Oonuma returns as the chief director of this fantasy anime, with Masafumi Tamura back at the helm of affairs at Silver Link production studios. Kazuyuki Yamayoshi rejoins the team to adapt Yoshinori Shizuma-san's original character designs for the anime.

Jin Tanaka also returns to supervise the scripts, while Ryosuke Naya reprises his role as the sound director. Similarly, Keiji Inai shall compose the anime's music once again.

Anos, as seen in the PV (Image via Silver Link)

The anime stars Yuichiro Umehara as Anos Voldigoad, Tomori Kusunoki as Misha Necron, Yuko Natsuyoshi as Sasha Necron, Rikiya Koyama as Eldemade Dityjon, and others. Other cast members who worked in the previous season are likely to reprise their roles.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 part 2 will follow the events from the light novel series written by Shu and illustrated by Yoshinori Shizuma. Considering the previous installment covered the light novel til volume four, part 2 will likely cover volumes five and six, and adapt the Selection Judgement and Dragon God's Country Giordal arcs.

