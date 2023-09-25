The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 part 2: Tentative release date, what to expect, and more

The status of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 part 2 is currently uncertain. However, fans can take solace in knowing that the true Demon King of Tyranny will return sooner than anticipated. Following the season 2 finale, fans had hoped for an announcement regarding The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 3, but as previously disclosed, the season will be a split cour.

In the first part, the anime has completely adapted the Great Spirit Arc, imparting a fitting conclusion and having the fandom appreciate the direction and the animation. As the anime moves on to the next arc, the anticipation for what lies ahead for Anos continues to build.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 part 2 to cover Selection Judgement & Dragon God's Country Giordal arcs

Expected release date

Expand Tweet

Being one of the hyped Winter 2023 releases, the first part of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting the production schedule. However, the anime eventually returned after a brief six-month hiatus.

Since the anime will be returning with the second half of the sequel, fans don’t have to wait much longer. As no announcements have been made yet, The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 part 2 is expected to be released in either the Spring of 2023 or the Winter of 2024. However, as these are just speculations, fans have to wait for official confirmation from the studio.

What comes next in the series

Expand Tweet

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 part 2 will likely cover the fifth and fourth volumes of the series completely, given that the first part completely adapts the two acts of volume 4 that center on the Great Spirit Arc. With the fifth and sixth volumes, the anime will dive right into the Selection Judgement and Dragon God's Country Giordal arcs.

As per the readers of the original light novel series, the new arcs are longer than the previous ones, which could possibly mean that part 2 could run for more than the usual 12 episodes. However, again, such assumptions still have to be confirmed by SILVER LINK.

Expand Tweet

In The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 part 2, Azesion will find itself in a state of turmoil as reports surface about the reappearance of dragons, long thought to be extinct.

Anos will cross paths with a mysterious man, a draconid, accompanied by a god who will enlighten him about the “Selection,” a trial where gods choose their champions to engage in a fierce battle, and the winner becomes the proxy of the gods.

Additionally, The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 part 2 will also see Anos reuniting with someone from his past who shares a significant connection with him, who is also the lost memory he talked about at the end of the first part.

About the anime

Expand Tweet

Crunchyroll, one of the most popular platforms to include The Misfit of Demon King Academy in its massive catalog, describes the plot of the series as follows:

"Anos Voldigord was a tyrannical Demon King that eradicated humans, spirits, and even the gods, but became bored of eternal warfare and reincarnated with dreams of a peaceful world. However, what awaited him in reincarnation after 2000 years were descendants who became too weak after being accustomed to peace, and all sorts of magic that deteriorated to the extreme."

It continues:

"Anos enters Demon King Academy that gathers and educates those who are viewed as the reincarnation of the Demon King, but the academy could not see through his true powers and ends up branding him as a misfit."

Stay tuned for more The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 part 2 updates, as the anime will eventually confirm the exact release date, new characters and their cast, opening and ending theme songs, and other information soon.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.