The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 12 (Finale) release date, time, where to watch, and more

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 12 will air this Sunday, September 24, 2023, in Japan at 12:30 a.m. JST. With the sequel reaching its climax in the upcoming finale, the stakes are higher than ever, and the anticipation and excitement surrounding the ultimate confrontation between the real and the fake Demon Lords are reaching a fever pitch.

As the series comes to its thrilling conclusion, it will also mark the end of the captivating Great Spirit arc. This arc has skillfully unveiled the origins of rumors and illuminated several crucial historical events dating back to 2000 years ago, adding depth and intrigue to the series.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from The Misfit of Demon King Academy anime and light novel series.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 12 release date and time for all regions

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 12, or the grand finale, will air in the U.S. on Saturday, September 23, 2023, at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time. Crunchyroll, being the only platform to include both seasons of the anime, will be streaming the finale exclusively.

Below are the release dates and timings for The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 12 for all regions, along with the respective time zones:

Pacific Standard Time - 9 a.m., on Saturday, September 23, 2023

Central Standard Time - 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 23, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 12 a.m., on Saturday, September 23, 2023

British Summer Time - 5 p.m., on Saturday, September 23, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 9:30 p.m., on Saturday, September 23, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 6:30 p.m., on Saturday, September 23, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 2 p.m., on Sunday, September 24, 2023

Philippines Time - 12 a.m., on Sunday, September 24, 2023

Brazil Time - 2 a.m., on Saturday, September 23, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 8 p.m., on Saturday, September 23, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 10 a.m., on Saturday, September 23, 2023

Eastern European Time - 7 p.m., on Saturday, September 23, 2023

A brief recap of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 11

While engaging in combat with Avos, Kanon regretted bringing the false Demon King’s rumors to life. Kano tried to attack Avos with the legendary Evansmana sword, but as it was a holy blade created by gods, Nosgalia, who happened to arrive in time, nullified its abilities. Kanon ended up in a tight spot, but all of a sudden, Anos and Shin came to his rescue.

Nosgalia challenged Anos, only to get ridiculed for being an inferior opponent. As asked by his master, Shin took matters into his own hands and went toe-to-toe with the Heavenly Father. However, he was eventually cornered.

Suddenly, Lina, regaining her memories, revealed her true self to be Reno and assisted Shin in his fight with Nosgalia. Together, they managed to defeat Nosgalia. Elsewhere, amidst their fight, Kanon was offered a deal to join Avos for the sake of Misa, which he refused.

To separate Misa from Avos, Kanon used one of the moves that he learned from Shin, which proved to be successful. Avos eventually revealed that Misa won’t survive for long after the separation. However, Misa was prepared for the worst.

After biding her time, Avos finally acquired Venuzdnor and launched a swift strike against Kanon. With Misa and Kanon’s lives hanging in the balance, just as it seemed all hope was lost, Anos made a dramatic entrance, confronting Avos in a decisive showdown.

What to expect from The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 12 (speculated)

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 12, titled "The Misfit," will be all about the ultimate showdown between Avos and Anos. While the battle's outcome may be apparent to fans, it’s the unfolding events and the manner in which they transpire that will generate the most excitement and anticipation.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 12 is expected to impart a fitting end to the sequel, paving the way for the next arc in season 3.

