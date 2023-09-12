The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 11 release date, time, where to watch, and more

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 11 will show this Sunday, September 17, 2023, in Japan at 12:30 a.m. JST. After a lengthy and anxious wait, the elusive peace is now closer than ever to being fully restored, thanks to Anos’ profound insight in successfully piecing together the puzzle and unraveling the mysteries of the tragic events that had transpired 2000 years ago.

By finally reuniting with Shin and granting him forgiveness for his previous betrayal. Anos has instilled a newfound hope within him. Together, they now believe they can rescue Misa and dispel the rumors within her, working as a united front. However, the road won’t be easy with Nosgalia still lurking around the corner, waiting for one last confrontation that will undoubtedly be decisive in shaping the outcome.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from The Misfit of Demon King Academy anime and light novel series.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 11 release date and time for all regions

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 11 will be aired in the U.S. at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, September 16, 2023. The penultimate episode for season one will be streamed worldwide on Crunchyroll exclusively. Below are the release dates and timings for The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 11 for all regions, along with the respective time zones:

Pacific Standard Time - 9 a.m., on Saturday, September 16, 2023

Central Standard Time - 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 16, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 12 a.m., on Saturday, September 16, 2023

British Summer Time - 5 p.m., on Saturday, September 16, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 9:30 p.m., on Saturday, September 16, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 6:30 p.m., on Saturday, September 16, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 2 p.m., on Sunday, September 17, 2023

Philippines Time - 12 a.m., on Sunday, September 17, 2023

Brazil Time - 2 a.m., on Saturday, September 16, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 8 p.m., on Saturday, September 16, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 10 a.m., on Saturday, September 16, 2023

Eastern European Time - 7 p.m., on Saturday, September 16, 2023

A brief recap of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 10

To buy more time, Avos chose to ensure the students who were not royal-blooded were killed effectively. To prevent such a thing from happening, Anos sent Misha and Sasha to keep an eye on the procession. One of the girls, who was not Royal-blooded, was about to be killed, but suddenly, a boy named Aramis Eltimos volunteered to take her place to save her.

After encountering Menou, Anos discovered Avos and the Spirit King’s location and headed towards them, but suddenly, they got attacked by Luche and her army, who eventually got defeated and petrified. After finally encountering Avos, Anos learned that Eltimos, who was none other than Igareth, reincarnated after 2000 years, was in a tight spot.

Luckily, the person chosen to kill Eltimos turned out to be Davidra, who also got reincarnated to aid his master. Soon, the students started to revolt and turn the tides in their favor. Elsewhere, the other half of Anos’ teammates started breaking free the captives whom Avos imprisoned earlier.

After countering Avos’ Gennui, Anos finally came face to face with Shin in his Spirit King facade. Regardless of acknowledging that he betrayed his master, Shin took out his Sword of Severence: Deltoros and challenged Anos, only to fail miserably. After revealing to Shin that he could feel his pain, Anos promised to reunite him with his daughter so they could live happily.

What to expect from The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 11 (speculated)

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 11, titled “To Severe the Fate,” is expected to see Anos and Shin rekindling their partnership, resembling the dynamic of the Demon Lord and his trusted right-hand as they once were. As Anos affirmed Shin, he’d help him get united with Misa, but before that, he will likely face Nosgalia, who is anticipated to create more troubles for the Demon Lord.

