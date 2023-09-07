The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 10 release date, time, where to watch, and more

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 10 will air this Sunday, September 10, 2023, in Japan at 12:30 a.m. JST. With the latest installment, the Great Spirit arc finally reaches its heartbreaking conclusion.

Reno’s death is the most unexpected tragedy the season has ever witnessed. However, it has revealed the rumors that disrupted the peace in Dilhade. As Anos and his accomplices return to the present timeline, they brace themselves for what lies ahead: a momentous and potentially the greatest war of their time.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from The Misfit of Demon King Academy anime and light novel series.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 10 release date and time for all regions

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 10 will be aired in the U.S. at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, September 9. The anime will be streamed worldwide on Crunchyroll exclusively.

Listed below are the release dates and timings for The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 10 for all regions, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time - 9 a.m., on Saturday, September 9, 2023

Central Standard Time - 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 9, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 12 a.m., on Saturday, September 9, 2023

British Summer Time - 5 p.m., on Saturday, September 9, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 9:30 p.m., on Saturday, September 9, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 6:30 p.m., on Saturday, September 9, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 2 p.m., on Sunday, September 10, 2023

Philippines Time - 12 a.m., on Sunday, September 10, 2023

Brazil Time - 2 a.m., on Saturday, September 9, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 8 p.m., on Saturday, September 9, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 10 a.m., on Saturday, September 9, 2023

Eastern European Time - 7 p.m., on Saturday, September 9, 2023

A brief recap of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 9

After eavesdropping on Avos and Ziek’s conversation, Anos finally learned that the Child of God would be half-demon and half-spirit. He returned to the past with Misha to witness one of the crucial events that would eventually alter the future.

At the Great Spirit Forest Aharthen, Kanon expressed his intention to become the false Demon Lord to Shin, essentially becoming a scapegoat. His goal was to protect Anos from receiving hatred and hostility from humans, ensuring the preservation of peace in their world.

Kanon wanted Shin to be his right-hand man, but he refused. However, eventually, he proclaimed that he would also reincarnate after 2000 years and would take his lord’s side, inadvertently assuring him that he had no objection to his plan.

After realizing that she loved Shin all along, Reno confessed her feelings, and the two eventually got married. At Reno’s castle, Shin revealed his origins to her and explained how Anos gave him a newfound meaning to life, for which he would forever be indebted.

A few months later, after finding Reno pregnant, Eniyunien proclaimed that she and Shin had 10 months to spread the rumors, or else the child would disappear. Before bidding goodbye to Shin, who was about to head out for the reincarnation, Reno gave him a page from the book of The Love Fairy Fran as a memento.

With Shin leaving, Nosgalia returned with just his head to tell Reno that she was carrying the Child of God. Nostalgia eventually spread the rumors and lore.

Upon learning about the situation, Shin arrived at the scene and defeated Nosgalia. After reuniting with Reno, who was dying, Shin promised to take care of their child, even though it would make him a traitor against his master.

What to expect from The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 10 (speculated)

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 10 is titled Send Hatred to the Past. After witnessing the tragedy that happened 2000 years ago, Anos and others have returned to the present, which has resumed the Demon Lord’s resolve to reinstate peace.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 10 will likely see Anos confronting his enemies and unmasking the false Demon Lord. He is expected to liberate the people of Dilhade by breaking the brainwashing spell. More revelations will be made after Anos faces the Child of God.

Stay tuned for The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 10 preview, news, and other updates.

