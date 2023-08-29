The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 9 release date, time, where to watch, and more

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 9 will air this Sunday, September 3, 2023, in Japan at 12:30 a.m. JST. In a twist, the latest installment shifted its focus from Reno’s determination to aid Shin in undergoing emotions like love. Instead, it delved surprisingly deep into Anos and history, highlighting his unwavering memory of his men’s sacrifice from 2000 years ago.

This impactful moment has undeniably fortified his resolve, intensifying his determination to restore peace to Dilhade. Drawing nearer to the origins of the enigmatic rumors, Anos stands on the precipice of shedding his “tyrant” epithet, paving the way for a transformation that could reshape his identity.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from The Misfit of Demon King Academy anime and light novel series.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 9 release date and time for all regions

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 9 will be aired in the U.S. at 9:30 a.m. Pacific Time on Friday, September 2, 2023. Crunchyroll will be streaming the latest episodes of the anime exclusively on its platform.

Below are the release dates and timings for The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 9 for all regions, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time - 9 a.m., on Saturday, September 2, 2023

Central Standard Time - 11 a.m., on Saturday, September 2, 2023

Eastern Standard Time - 12 a.m., on Saturday, September 2, 2023

British Summer Time - 5 p.m., on Saturday, September 2, 2023

Indian Standard Time - 9:30 p.m., on Saturday, September 2, 2023

Central European Standard Time - 6:30 p.m., on Saturday, September 2, 2023

Australian Central Daylight Time - 2 p.m., on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Philippines Time - 12 a.m., on Sunday, September 3, 2023

Brazil Time - 2 a.m., on Saturday, September 2, 2023

Arabia Daylight Time - 8 p.m., on Saturday, September 2, 2023

Mountain Daylight Time - 10 a.m., on Saturday, September 2, 2023

Eastern European Time - 7 p.m., on Saturday, September 2, 2023

A brief recap of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 8

To remove Avos Dilhevia’s Demon King of Tyranny rumors from existence, Avos sought a way that he could alter the rumors and the lore with the help of Leno, only to discover that it was an impossible thing to do. Elsewhere, while sparring, Shin discovered that Lay’s proficiency caused him to learn all of his moves quickly, making him a worthy opponent.

Eventually, Shin outsmarted Lay with Cadenalios, also known as the Bladeless Sword, a unique sword that could inflict damage on its targets in the past. Through Tithies, Anos discovered that Eldmaid was heading out of Aharthen, so he decided to locate him with Misha, only to run into Igareth being caught by Debidora and the other Demon King’s guards.

Intervening just in time to rescue Igareth from Debidora’s clutches, Anos unleashed his formidable power. In doing so, he inadvertently disclosed his true identity as the Demon King. The revelation, coupled with his vow of a sanctuary in the future, radiated assurance, assuring them of a haven to come after the passage of 2000 years.

Subsequently, Anos stumbled upon the revelation that an individual in the timeline had readied his Venuzdnor sword, anticipating his arrival. The enigmatic figure knew about Anos and could potentially be his old friend, Militia. After wielding Venuzdnor, Anos transformed to his original form.

Once Igareth regained consciousness, Anos used his sword to end his life, only to reincarnate him with his consent. In this process, Anos infused the essence of the Rumors of Avos Dilhevia, marking a significant transformation in Igareth’s existence.

An unexpected message reached Anos, bearing news of war and the demise of Blaze King. Anos deduced that the sender was likely Militia, a presumption rooted in the context of their shared history. Later, the duo visited the cemetery of the warriors who sacrificed their lives fighting alongside Anos for peace.

What to expect from The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 9 (speculated)

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 9, “A Prayer For Two Thousand Years Later,” is anticipated to be an illuminating delve into Anos’ past. The episode is poised to reveal profound moments from his history, offering a richer perspective on his character and the intricacies of his world.

As The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 9 progresses, pivotal revelations are poised to unfold, enriching the narrative and enhancing the series’ overall intrigue.

