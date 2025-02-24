10 anime characters like All Might from My Hero Academia

Few characters like All Might from My Hero Academia have left such a lasting impression. His exceptional strength paired with his relentless commitment to justice and his mentorship has turned him into an iconic figure within the medium.

Although All Might seems to possess a unique larger-than-life presence, multiple anime characters exhibit similar characteristics through roles as mentors and their ability to inspire others with incredible powers. This analysis features ten anime characters who show identical heroism and commitment to safeguarding others like All Might.

Koro-sensei, Saitama and 8 other anime characters like All Might from My Hero Academia

1) Saitama from One Punch Man

One of the anime characters like All Might, Saitama (Image via Madhouse)

At first glance, Saitama and All Might appear to be complete opposites yet they possess vital commonalities. Each hero stands at the peak of physical power in their respective worlds because Saitama defeats enemies in one blow while All Might displays unmatched strength during his prime.

The contrasting personalities of Saitama and All Might do not prevent them from both representing true heroism because Saitama shows his humility and simplicity while All Might do so with his dramatic Symbol of Peace persona.

Although Saitama initially fights battles for entertainment, his path reveals a profound dedication to justice which echoes All Might’s sincere devotion to peace. Saitama becomes a compelling parallel to All Might within the anime hero world due to their mutual selflessness combined with unmatched strength.

2) Koro-sensei from Assassination Classroom

One of the anime characters like All Might, Koro-sensei as seen in the anime (Image via Lerche)

Koro-sensei can be considered as one of the anime characters like All Might due to his dedication to mentoring and developing Class 3-E into better versions of themselves. Koro-sensei trains Class 3-E with his extraordinary powers to help them develop their abilities just as All Might mentors Midoriya. His approach combines strict training with authentic care which reflects the mentorship method of All Might.

The teacher's extraordinary appearance does not diminish his ability to shape students, in the same way, All Might shaped future heroes. Both characters demonstrate their dedication to their pupils through significant sacrifices with All Might giving up his powers and Koro-sensei confronting his final destiny. The mutual commitment shown by Koro-sensei and All Might establish him as an equally compelling mentor alongside All Might in anime.

3) Urahara Kisuke from Bleach

One of the anime characters like All Might, Kisuke Urahara as seen in the anime (Image via Tite Kubo)

Although the mysterious shopkeeper from Bleach does not display All Might's flamboyant demeanor his position as a mentor and formidable ally positions him among the prominent anime characters like All Might. The manner in which Urahara mentors Ichigo closely resembles how All Might train Midoriya. The two mentors hold significant power while they concentrate on enhancing their protégés' skills.

Their strategic visions and planning skills determine the future trajectory of their individual worlds. The dual responsibilities of Urahara as the previous 12th Division Captain along with his dedication to defending both the human world and Soul Society closely resemble All Might's history as the previous number-one hero together with his continuing devotion to preserving societal safety.

4) Jiraiya from Naruto

One of the anime characters like All Might, Jiraiya as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Jiraiya and All Might are legendary warriors who dedicate themselves to their students. Both Jiraiya and All Might recognize their students' ability to exceed their capabilities which shapes their mentoring relationships with Naruto and Midoriya, respectively.

The legendary status of Jiraiya as one of the Sannin combined with his ultimate sacrifice mirrors All Might's position as the Symbol of Peace and the sacrifices he made.

The combination of Jiraiya's great power with his goofy and perverted nature brings a human touch to his character similar to how All Might's weak true form reveals his humanity. The characters integrate power with wisdom to influence future generations while representing the core ideals of heroism and teaching.

5) Escanor from The Seven Deadly Sins

One of the anime characters like All Might, Escanor as seen in the anime (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Escanor displays numerous traits that make him one of our anime characters like All Might. His allies find hope in his incredible strength and steadfast self-assurance. Much like All Might, Escanor has a presence that alters battle outcomes and motivates those around him.

Escanor shows a split personality where he exhibits power and pride during daytime hours but displays humility after sunset which mirrors All Might's challenge of upholding his heroic image while dealing with his weaknesses.

Escanor is the Lion Sin of Pride because his commitment to justice and protecting people despite his overwhelming strength mirrors All Might's role as a powerful protector who utilizes his abilities to benefit others.

6) Tengen Uzui from Demon Slayer

One of the anime characters like All Might, Tengen Uzui as seen in the anime (image via Ufotable)

Sound Hashira exemplifies the anime archetype of anime characters like All Might who display extraordinary power alongside unique personal traits. Uzui maintains a flashy personality while showing unwavering protection for others which echoes All Might's grandiose presence.

His senior position within the Demon Slayer Corps demonstrates the influential standing All Might holds as a top hero in My Hero Academia society. Uzui demonstrates profound care for his subordinates and fellow demon slayers through his readiness to risk his life for their safety which parallels All Might's selfless dedication to protecting citizens and heroes-in-training.

7) Monkey D. Garp from One Piece

One of the anime characters like All Might, Monkey D. Garp (Image via Toei Animation)

The legendary Marine hero possesses multiple traits that easily make him one of the anime characters like All Might. Garp's impressive physical power and goofy off-duty attitude establish a fascinating comparison to All Might's dual-character nature. His persistent commitment to justice and responsibility for training future Marines strengthens his association with anime characters like All Might.

The world recognizes Garp as the "Hero of the Marines" because his legendary status and historical influence match All Might's significant impact on society. Garp's multifaceted interactions with justice and family provide additional complexity to his character resembling All Might's internal conflicts.

8) Yami Sukehiro from Black Clover

One of the anime characters like All Might, Yami Sukehiro (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Black Bulls' captain Yami combines his role as a formidable fighter with his function as a guiding figure similar to All Might in My Hero Academia. Yami delivers his mentorship through a contrasting method compared to All Might's supportive approach yet succeeds in extracting peak performance from his subordinates combined with his superior power to position him as an equivalent leader.

Yami's guidance of Asta reflects All Might's mentorship of Midoriya. Although Yami appears tough on the outside he truly cares for his team members and motivates them to exceed their boundaries following All Might's method of developing young heroes.

9) Shanks from One Piece

One of the anime characters like All Might, Shanks (Image via Toei Animation)

Among anime characters like All Might, Shanks stands out for his role as an inspirational figure who directs the protagonist's path. The impact that Shanks had on Luffy's life stretches well beyond their first short encounter. All Might and Shanks represent powerful symbols of hope and heroism that inspire the next generation to achieve extraordinary accomplishments in their respective fictional universes.

Shanks holds tremendous power and influence as one of the Four Emperors which matches All Might's position as the Symbol of Peace in One Piece. Shanks gave up his arm to protect young Luffy which reflects All Might's readiness to risk everything for others.

10) Nanami Kento from Jujutsu Kaisen

One of the anime characters like All Might, Nanami Kento (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Nanami earns his position among iconic anime characters like All Might through his unwavering dedication to mastering jujutsu sorcery and mentoring Yuji Itadori despite his less bombastic presence. His dedication to safeguarding others together with his mentorship of the younger generation mirrors the traits that make All Might an admired figure in My Hero Academia.

Nanami's realistic methods of heroism together with his comprehension of responsibility stand as a compelling alternative to All Might's idealistic methods though they both share the fundamental principles of protection and guidance

Conclusion

These ten characters demonstrate that while All Might's specific combination of traits might be unique, his fundamental qualities as a hero, mentor, and symbol of hope serve as a timeless inspiration within anime. These different characters provide their unique interpretations of the powerful hero-mentor archetype which shows that All Might's spirit persists throughout various anime series.

