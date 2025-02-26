10 anime characters like Kenjaku from Jujutsu Kaisen

Among the most terrifying villains, anime characters like Kenjaku from Jujutsu Kaisen distinguish themselves by using his intelligence and manipulative skills to dominate others. His millennia-spanning plans and power to switch bodies enable him to direct chaos in an eerily composed manner.

The anime universe contains numerous villains similar to Kenjaku, who possess the ability to control events from behind the scenes with expert precision. These antagonists operate beyond mere physical strength while manipulating hero characters as tools within their extensive plots.

The villainous genius of these characters emerges from their ability to shape the darkest events of their worlds through strategic deception over extended periods. These destructive architects stand among anime's most intimidating threats yet continue to captivate audiences through their lasting legacies of terror and mystery.

Disclaimer: The speculations and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to the author.

Aizen, Orochimaru, and 8 other anime characters like Kenjaku from Jujutsu Kaisen

1) Aizen Sosuke from Bleach

Aizen Sosuke as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Aizen Sosuke from Bleach matches Jujutsu Kaisen's Kenjaku through his long-term vision that spans centuries, expert manipulation skills, and methodical experimentation. Aizen presents himself as a respected captain, and Kenjaku uses possessed identities to deceive others as they both control vast plans from secret locations.

His willingness to experiment on others through Hollowfication highlights his shared belief in evolution through destruction and cements his position as one of the anime characters like Kenjaku.

Their patience is striking; both treat time as a tool, waiting decades or centuries for their plans to unfold. This long-term vision makes them uniquely formidable, as setbacks mean little when their ultimate goals stretch far beyond the present.

2) Orochimaru from Naruto

Orochimaru as seen in the anime (Image via Peirrot)

Orochimaru from Naruto possesses a body-hopping power, making him one of the anime characters like Kenjaku, which helps them live longer and acquire extensive knowledge. These villains gather outlawed methods through multiple generations by combining magical elements with scientific procedures to produce superior creatures.

Their disregard for morality fuels relentless pursuits of the perfect vessel—Kenjaku with Sukuna's ideal host, Orochimaru, with Sasuke's genetic potential. Viewing human life as expendable in their quest for power, they manipulate and discard others without hesitation.

Their patience, intellect, and methodical approach to evolution make them terrifyingly enduring threats, shaping their worlds from the shadows while seeking to transcend human limitations.

3) Naraku from Inuyasha

Naraku as seen in the anime (Image via Sunrise)

Naraku from Inuyasha is like one of the anime characters like Kenjaku from Jujutsu Kaisen when it comes to manipulation, body modification, and psychological warfare. Both are composite beings—Naraku formed from merged demons, Kenjaku as a spirit inhabiting human vessels—granting them vast adaptability.

Masters of deception exploit emotional weaknesses and orchestrate conflicts from the shadows, allowing others to weaken themselves. Like Kenjaku's strategic use of cursed objects, Naraku manipulates allies into turning on each other.

Their greatest strength lies in resilience; when faced with setbacks, both readily abandon parts of themselves or shift tactics, ensuring their grand schemes persist despite temporary defeats, making them enduring, formidable antagonists.

4) All For One from My Hero Academia

All For One, as seen in the anime My Hero Academia (Image via BONES)

All For One from My Hero Academia closely mirrors Jujutsu Kaisen's Kenjaku, making him one of the most striking anime characters like Kenjaku in terms of longevity, manipulation, and strategic power accumulation.

Both have lived far beyond normal lifespans, amassing knowledge that makes them nearly unbeatable. Kenjaku gains techniques through body possession, while All For One steals and bestows quirks—each wielding their abilities with calculated precision.

Their most chilling trait is grooming successors to carry out their legacies—Kenjaku with Geto and Itadori, All For One with Shigaraki. Even when faced with setbacks, their influence persists, ensuring their visions for reshaping society remain a looming threat long after their confrontations.

5) Makima from Chainsaw Man

One of the anime characters like Kenjaku, Makima as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Makima from Chainsaw Man closely parallels Kenjaku, making her one of the most compelling anime characters like Kenjaku in deception, authority, and ruthless pragmatism. Both conceal their true nature behind respected positions, Kenjaku as an influential sorcerer and Makima as a Public Safety officer, using their status to manipulate events.

They view humans as mere tools, making cold, calculated sacrifices without hesitation. Their most intriguing similarity lies in their fixation on powerful entities—Kenjaku with Sukuna and Makima with the Chainsaw Devil—recognizing control over such beings as more valuable than personal strength.

Their strategic mastery and emotional detachment make them chillingly effective antagonists who shape their worlds from behind the scenes.

6) Dio Brando from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

One of the anime characters like Kenjaku, Dio Brando, as seen in the anime (Image via David Production)

Dio from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure shares Kenjaku's obsession with immortality and transcendence, making him one of the most iconic anime characters like Kenjaku. Both villains operate on century-spanning timelines, patiently orchestrating schemes that outlast conventional opposition. Their longevity grants them unparalleled perspective, making them particularly dangerous strategists.

Like Kenjaku, Dio excels at charismatic leadership, drawing devoted followers willing to risk everything for their vision. This ability to command loyalty, even from powerful individuals, amplifies their threat. Their combination of patience, ambition, and influence ensures they remain enduring antagonists, shaping their worlds long after their initial rise to power.

7) Father from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Father as seen in the Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (Image via Studio Bones)

Father from Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood mirrors Kenjaku, making him one of the most calculated anime characters like Kenjaku with his centuries-spanning schemes, scientific approach to power, and ruthless disregard for humanity.

Both manipulate events from the shadows to achieve godhood, treating humans as mere resources for experimentation. Kenjaku refines cursed energy and vessels, while Father pioneers forbidden alchemy, each exploiting metaphysical loopholes to transcend natural limitations.

Their most chilling trait is patience—Father's nationwide transmutation circle and Kenjaku's generational plotting showcase their mastery of time as a weapon. With their long-term vision and methodical execution, they stand among anime's most formidable and calculating villains, shaping history to serve their ambitions.

8) Muzan Kibutsuji from Demon Slayer

One of the anime characters like Kenjaku, Kibutsuji Muzan as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Ufotable)

Muzan from Demon Slayer shares Kenjaku's obsession with evolution, immortality, and control, making him one of the most chilling anime characters like Kenjaku. Both have survived for centuries, altering their bodies to transcend human limitations while meticulously avoiding destruction.

Like Kenjaku's creation of cursed vessels, Muzan transforms humans into demons, viewing them as disposable extensions of his will. Both characters strive for perfection: Kenjaku searches for the perfect jujutsu vessel, and Muzan wants to become immune to the sun.

Their unyielding drive for transcendence leads them to perform horrific acts without remorse, as they view sacrifices as essential to their vision. Anime's most terrifying and enduring villains demonstrate their power through incredible patience, remarkable adaptability, and chilling ambition.

9) Zeref Dragneel from Fairy Tail

Zeref as seen in the anime (Image via Satelite, A-1 Pictures)

Fairy Tail's Zeref, much like Kenjaku from Jujutsu Kaisen, burdens the weight of extended life and accumulated knowledge, making him one of the most intriguing anime characters like Kenjaku. Having lived for centuries, Zeref commands magical knowledge far beyond what any ordinary mage could gain in a lifetime.

Zeref and Kenjaku function as exceptions within their separate worlds since they exist in ways that violate natural law. Their extended lifespans influence their worldviews and create their status as societal outliers because they traverse centuries of accumulated wisdom and power while dealing with the repercussions of unnatural longevity. They are both haunted by the passage of time.

10) Light Yagami from Death Note

One of the anime characters like Kenjaku, Light Yagami (Image via Studio Madhouse)

Light Yagami from Death Note mirrors Kenjaku's strategic brilliance and psychological manipulation, making him one of the most cunning anime characters like Kenjaku. While lacking supernatural longevity, Light shares Kenjaku's god complex, believing his vision justifies any sacrifice for the greater good.

They identify as evolutionary catalysts who remain unconcerned about the ethical implications of their conduct. Their adaptability represents their strongest ability, which enables them to modify their tactics against powerful adversaries without changing their primary objectives.

Their ability to adapt makes them impossible to outmatch, establishing their status as master manipulators who precisely shape their worlds through their intellect and relentless ambition.

Conclusion

What makes anime characters like Kenjaku so compelling is their transformation of villainy into intellectual artistry. Rather than relying on sheer power, they challenge protagonists with foresight, patience, and strategy. Kenjaku epitomizes this archetype, wielding time as his greatest weapon, orchestrating plans that span centuries.

These cerebral antagonists create thought-provoking conflicts, forcing heroes and viewers to grapple with themes of progress, sacrifice, and evolution's cost. As anime evolves, such masterminds remain among the medium's most dangerous threats—not for their strength, but for their minds, proving that the deadliest villains are those who manipulate the future itself.

