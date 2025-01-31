10 anime characters who can breach Gojo's infinity

Anime characters with overwhelming abilities can sometimes bypass even the most broken defenses. Satoru Gojo’s Infinity is one of the strongest techniques in Jujutsu Kaisen, making him nearly untouchable by conventional attacks. However, some characters possess reality-altering powers, time manipulation, or conceptual abilities that could break through his Infinity and land a decisive hit.

No matter if it's brute force, hacks, or supernatural techniques beyond the realm of reason, all these characters possess what it takes to breach the strongest defense mechanism Gojo could have. They range from gods to those that rewrite existence in itself. From Saitama to Goku, here are the 10 anime characters that can breach Gojo's Infinity.

Disclaimer: This article contains the writer's opinion and is not ranked in any particular order.

Saitama, Goku, and 8 other anime characters who can breach Gojo's infinity

1) Giorno Giovanna (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure)

Giorno Giovanna as seen in anime (Image via David Production)

Giorno Giovanna’s Gold Experience Requiem (GER) nullifies actions by reverting them to a state where they never happened. If Gojo activates Infinity, GER could reset the effect, allowing Giorno to strike directly. Even if Gojo attempts to counter, GER ensures that any attack or technique is rendered meaningless.

Since GER’s ability works beyond basic speed and space, Infinity’s automatic defense would fail to stop it. With this power negating Gojo’s every move, Giorno is one of the anime characters who can breach Gojo’s Infinity.

2) Saitama (One Punch Man)

Saitama as seen in anime (Image via Madhouse)

Saitama’s strength operates on a gag logic that ignores conventional power scaling. His punches negate durability and defenses entirely, meaning Gojo’s Infinity would likely be irrelevant against him. Since Saitama has shattered barriers that defy physics and space, the concept of an infinite gap wouldn’t prevent his attacks from connecting.

Additionally, Gojo’s Infinity relies on complex calculations, but Saitama’s sheer force may overwhelm it instantly. With no upper limit to his strength, he could bypass Infinity effortlessly, making him one of the anime characters who can cut through Gojo’s Infinity.

3) Rimuru Tempest (That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime)

Rimuru Tempest as seen in anime (Image via 8bit)

With Gluttonous King Beelzebuth, Rimuru Tempest can alter space and ingest anything, making Gojo's Infinity ineffective. Since Infinity bases attacks upon slowing them down to an infinite extent, Rimuru can take advantage of this spatial control by affecting the space that Gojo occupies.

Moreover, with their knowledge and skillset of disassembling and imitating others, they would be able to deconstruct and counter Gojo's technique. Even if Gojo resists, Rimuru’s ultimate abilities surpass fundamental durability, ensuring a way through. Rimuru Tempest is one of the anime characters who can bypass Gojo's Infinity.

4) Zenon Zogratis (Black Clover)

Zenon Zogratis as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Zenon Zogratis’ Spatial Magic erases space itself, making defenses like Infinity meaningless. Unlike basic attacks that are slowed or stopped, Zenon’s magic removes entire sections of reality, bypassing Gojo’s barrier completely. Even if Gojo tries to counter with his own techniques, Zenon’s speed and Devil-enhanced abilities would leave little room for reaction.

Additionally, his Bone Magic gives him incredible offensive versatility, ensuring Gojo remains pressured. With space itself being erased, Gojo’s Infinity would be useless, allowing Zenon to land a fatal strike.

5) ⁠Gilgamesh (Fate Series)

Gilgamesh as seen in anime (Image via Studio Deen)

Gilgamesh's Gate of Babylon grants him access to countless Noble Phantasms, including weapons that go beyond the range of space, time, and conventional durability. Some of these spiritual creations can smash through the enemy's defenses and even their physical body and strike the soul rather than the flesh.

His Sword of Rupture, Ea, distorts space in a sense that nullifies the meaning of Gojo's Infinity. Since his powers are abstract and not physical, the Limitless technique of Gojo would not cancel them out. This places Gilgamesh among the anime characters who can break through Gojo's Infinity.

6) Lille Barro (Bleach)

Lille Barro as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Lille Barro's X-Axis allows him to attack without any form of resistance, phasing through anything in his path as he fires attacks with amazing durability. Because Gojo's Infinity works with the concept of slowing down attacks to an infinite degree, Lille eradicates the idea of travel and thus the concept entirely.

His shots do not "move" in the classical sense; they simply exist at their target. Even if Gojo activates his Domain Expansion, Lille’s intangibility in his Vollstandig form prevents him from being affected. This makes him one of the anime characters who can breach Gojo's Infinity.

7) Yami (Black Clover)

Yami as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Yami can cut through space itself because of his Dark Magic and Ki-sensing, and thus, he can't be stopped by Infinity's automatic defense. His Dimension Slash does not depend on regular speed or force; it actually cuts through reality itself, dodging spatial limitations.

Since Gojo's technique manipulates space to make it infinite, an attack that ignores its spatial limits would make it pointless. Yami can instantly read into openings and counter at the same speed, Gojo's Infinity won't save him from a strategically timed strike.

8) Goku (Dragon Ball Z)

Goku as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku's raw power and speed in Dragon Ball Z surpass anything in Jujutsu Kaisen, making Gojo's Infinity useless. Instant Transmission enables Goku to teleport behind Gojo, bypassing the barrier altogether. Ultra Instinct also gives Goku reflexes that are humanly incomprehensible, enabling him to exploit any opening before Gojo can react.

If necessary, Hakai—employed by Gods of Destruction—can also erase his technique. With abilities far beyond conventional physics, Gojo's Infinity would fail to keep Goku at bay. This places Goku among the anime characters who can tear down Gojo's Infinity.

9) Isshiki Otsutsuki (Boruto)

Isshiki Otsutsuki as seen in anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Isshiki Otsutsuki’s Sukunahikona and Daikokuten completely bypass Gojo’s Infinity. Sukunahikona lets him shrink objects and himself instantly, allowing him to slip past Gojo’s barrier undetected. Daikokuten stores shrunken objects in a separate dimension and releases them at full size instantly, making Gojo’s Infinity useless against surprise attacks.

Additionally, Isshiki’s raw speed and strength far surpass Gojo’s, making a direct confrontation overwhelming. With these skills, Isshiki Otsutsuki is one of the anime characters who can bypass Gojo's Infinity.

10) Accelerator (A Certain Scientific Railgun)

Accelerator as seen in anime (Image via J.C.Staff)

Accelerator’s ability to manipulate vectors allows him to control all forms of physical forces, including the direction and magnitude of attacks. This control extends to the manipulation of both kinetic energy and the vectors of attacks aimed at him. Gojo's Infinity, which slows down anything approaching him, relies on manipulating the space between himself and his opponent.

Accelerator can reverse or negate the vectors of these incoming attacks, rendering Gojo's Infinity ineffective and allowing him to breach the defense. His power transcends conventional physical limitations, making him capable of bypassing Gojo's technique.

Final thoughts

Anime characters like Saitama, Goku, and Giorno Giovanna possess extraordinary abilities that allow them to breach Gojo’s seemingly invincible Infinity. Whether through sheer force or reality-bending powers, these characters can bypass Gojo’s complex technique and strike decisively.

Other characters, such as Rimuru Tempest and Zenon Zogratis, use spatial control or destruction to ignore Infinity's effects, while beings like Gilgamesh and Lille Barro employ supernatural techniques that defy conventional space and time.

