5 Shonen anime protagonists can withstand Boruto's Rasengan Uzuhiko (& 5 who would immediately perish)

In the world of anime, Shonen anime protagonists possess remarkable powers that test the limits of human ability. The Rasengan stands out as one of the most iconic destructive techniques because it is a legendary chakra-based attack that ninja have continuously developed over generations.

The Rasengan Uzuhiko from Boruto Uzumaki is the ultimate expression of this technique's development, merging brute force with intricate chakra control. Would Shonen anime protagonists endure this powerful attack? In this analysis, we'll dive deep into the capabilities of ten iconic heroes, examining their strengths, vulnerabilities, and potential survival chances against this ultimate technique.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 Shonen anime protagonists can withstand Boruto's Rasengan Uzuhiko

1) Son Goku from Dragon Ball Series

Shonen anime protagonist, Son Goku as seen in Dragon Ball Daima episode 19 (Image via Toei Animation)

Goku stands as the ultimate testament to shonen anime protagonist's resilience. With his powerful Ultra Instinct and ability to withstand planet-destroying attacks, Boruto's Rasengan Uzuhiko would be nothing more than a mild inconvenience. Goku's ki control and defensive capabilities far exceed the chakra-based limitations of the ninja world.

His rapid transmission skills, combined with his ability to detect and deflect energy-based assaults, enable him to disrupt the Rasengan before it reaches him. Demonstrations of Goku's incredible durability show him enduring blows that would destroy entire universes.

The Rasengan Uzuhiko's microscopic precision would be completely inconsequential against a being who can reshape reality with mere combat techniques.

2) Saitama from One Punch Man

Shonen anime protagonist, Saitama as seen in the anime (Image via J.C. Staff)

The ultimate embodiment of comedic overpowered heroism of a Shonen anime protagonist, Saitama would laugh off the Rasengan Uzuhiko. His seemingly infinite durability means that no attack could even scratch his surface, no matter how technically impressive. Saitama's entire character is built on the premise of being unbeatable, with strength so profound that he can defeat any opponent with a single punch.

The complex chakra manipulation of Boruto's technique would be rendered useless against a hero who can easily defeat any threat. Where other shonen anime protagonists might strain to analyze or counter the attack, Saitama would likely be more concerned with what he might have for lunch.

3) Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach

Shonen anime protagonist Ichigo Kurosaki (Image via Studio Pierrot)

As a hybrid soul reaper with multiple power sources, Ichigo possesses extraordinary defensive capabilities as a shonen anime protagonist. His spiritual pressure and ability to regenerate instantly make him an ideal candidate to withstand the Rasengan Uzuhiko.

Ichigo's bankai and hollow forms provide multiple layers of protection, and his understanding of energy manipulation would allow him to either redirect or absorb the attack.

His experience fighting diverse and powerful opponents gives him the tactical knowledge to neutralize such a technique effectively. The spiritual energy circulating through his body would weaken the concentrated chakra attack before it could inflict serious harm.

4) Meliodas from Seven Deadly Sins

Shonen anime Protagonist Meliodas (Image via A-1 Pictures)

The leader of the Seven Deadly Sins brings demonic resilience that would make the Rasengan Uzuhiko seem trivial. As the former leader of the Ten Commandments with multiple power transformations, Meliodas can regenerate from virtually any damage. His power to reflect and counter magical attacks would render Boruto's technique ineffective.

Additionally, his ability to control multiple types of energy could potentially dissipate the chakra-based attack before it even makes contact. His centuries of combat experience give him an intuitive understanding of energy manipulation that would make the Rasengan Uzuhiko look like a novice's parlor trick.

5) Luffy from One Piece

Shonen anime protagonist Luffy (Image via Toei Annimaton)

Monkey D. Luffy's rubber body and advanced Haki techniques make him surprisingly resistant to the Rasengan Uzuhiko. Luffy's Devil Fruit abilities to redirect and take in impacts make chakra attacks less successful against him.

With his advanced Observation Haki, Luffy can foresee and possibly evade attacks, while his Armament Haki creates a defensive barrier that reduces any destructive force. When his natural abilities merge with his body's special traits, he can turn potential devastating attacks into minor inconveniences.

5 Shonen anime protagonists who would immediately perish

1) Gon Freecss from Hunter X Hunter

Shonen anime protagonist Gon Freecss (Image via Madhouse)

Gon Freecss, despite his immense Nen abilities, would be highly vulnerable to Boruto's Rasengan Uzuhiko as a shonen protagonist. Nen relies on life force and mental fortitude, while chakra is more structured and manipulable. Even in his strongest transformation, Gon lacks defensive techniques to counter Uzuhiko's devastating internal impact.

His offensive combat style leaves him exposed to precise, destructive attacks. Unlike seasoned Hunters with defensive adaptability, Gon's resilience would falter against an attack that bypasses external defenses, making his defeat against the Rasengan Uzuhiko nearly inevitable.

2) Tanjiro Kamado from Demon Slayer

Shonen anime protagonist Tanjiro Kamado (Image via Ufotable)

Boruto's Rasengan Uzuhiko would prove too powerful for Tanjiro Kamado's demon-fighting swordsmanship and breathing techniques. His fighting methods use controlled breathing and spiritual energy to strengthen sword attacks, yet they fail to provide sufficient defense against direct chakra-based assaults.

The Rasengan Uzuhiko's refined energy manipulation and penetrative force would bypass Tanjiro's defenses entirely. His water-based techniques, effective against demons, offer no resistance to the Rasengan Uzuhiko's destructive power, making his defeat against Boruto's advanced attack virtually certain.

3) Deku from My Hero Academia

Shonen anime protagonist Deku (Image via Bones)

Izuku Midoriya's One For All grants immense strength but lacks the energy manipulation needed to counter Boruto's Rasengan Uzuhiko. His early abilities would be insufficient, and even Full Cowling's enhanced power distribution wouldn't prevent the technique's devastating internal impact.

One For All boosts physical prowess, while Uzuhiko delivers precise, concentrated chakra destruction. Deku's lack of energy redirection skills leaves him critically exposed, making his resilience and determination ineffective against such an advanced attack. Against the Rasengan Uzuhiko, his defeat would be inevitable.

4) Edward Elric from Fullmetal Alchemist

Shonen anime protaginist Edward Elric (Image via Bones)

Edward Elric's alchemy, while versatile, lacks the defensive capabilities to counter Boruto's Rasengan Uzuhiko. His transmutation relies on scientific principles of deconstruction and reconstruction, but chakra operates as a dynamic, directly controlled energy.

Edward's alchemy, focused on manipulating matter, would struggle against Uzuhiko's concentrated chakra, which bypasses molecular structures to inflict internal destruction. His automail, though durable, offers no real defense against such an attack. With no means to counter or redirect the Rasengan Uzuhiko's power, Edward would be left critically vulnerable and ultimately defeated.

5) Asta from Black Clover

Shonen anime protagonist Asta (Image via Peirrot)

Asta's anti-magic, while formidable, would be ineffective against Boruto's Rasengan Uzuhiko, as chakra operates beyond traditional magical frameworks. Anti-magic negates magical constructs, but chakra is a fundamental energy form unaffected by such abilities.

Uzuhiko's combination of precise chakra manipulation and physical force would bypass Asta's defenses, overwhelming his natural durability. Lacking magical protection and relying on brute-force techniques, Asta would find himself critically exposed. Against an attack designed for internal destruction, his resilience alone wouldn't suffice, making his defeat against the Rasengan Uzuhiko inevitable.

Conclusion

Shonen anime features a broad array of stories that showcase shonen anime protagonists with exceptional powers, which stretch our perception of what's possible. The Rasengan Uzuhiko stands as a symbol of how power continues to evolve within these stories. Some heroes stand so far beyond conventional limits that they render such attacks meaningless, while others find themselves completely overwhelmed.

This analysis reveals not just the technical differences between various power systems but the fundamental essence of what makes a true hero: raw power and the ability to adapt, survive, and overcome.

