5 worst things Yoru has done to Asa in Chainsaw Man (& the 5 worst she's done to Denji)

Chainsaw Man features intense character dynamics, with one of the most complex relationships being between Asa Mitaka and Yoru, the War Devil. Yoru uses her powers as a War Devil to selfishly manipulate Asa, consistently dragging her into dangerous situations without regard for her safety. Both Asa and Denji suffer negative consequences due to Yoru's actions.

The extent of Yoru's brutal deeds reveals her ruthless character through her range of emotional manipulation and physical threats. The following section outlines the five most damaging actions Yoru took against Asa and Denji throughout Chainsaw Man.

5 worst things Yoru has done to Asa in Chainsaw Man

1) Forcing Asa into a contract against her will

Yoru as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

One of the most egregious things Yoru has done to Asa is forcibly taking over her body. After Asa dies in her first appearance, Yoru revives her by creating a contract, giving Asa no choice. Asa loses her independence through immediate submission to Yoru, who uses her for his ambitions.

The contrast between Asa’s aversion to violence and Yoru’s warlike tendencies creates a deeply tragic relationship between them. Instead of dying, Asa is forced into a life she never wanted, constantly struggling against Yoru’s influence.

2) Forcing Asa to make physical sacrifices

Asa Mitaka and Hirofumi Yoshida as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Asa has sacrificed crucial aspects of her life due to Yoru’s relentless pursuit of power. Yoru’s negligence leads to Asa losing her arms, showcasing her utter disregard for Asa's safety.

Furthermore, Yoru manipulates Asa into converting her cherished belongings into weapons. This is most evident when Asa is forced to transform her own apartment into a weapon. Losing her home further isolates her, leaving her with nowhere to turn and reinforcing how much she has lost due to Yoru’s influence.

3) Pressuring Asa to kill Denji

Asa and Denji as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

From the moment Asa develops feelings for Denji, Yoru sees an opportunity to exploit those emotions. Yoru persistently pushes Asa to kill Denji to turn him into a weapon. Denji loses any genuine connection to Asa while she faces severe emotional distress due to this situation.

Asa's emotional struggle reveals her longing for human connections, but Yoru's constant interference guarantees that every relationship she attempts remains strained and destined to fail.

4) Endangering Asa’s life recklessly

War Devil as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Yoru constantly endangers Asa's life without considering the consequences. Yoru shows no regard for Asa’s safety through her repeated actions of provoking dangerous foes and her refusal to work with Asa when they face life-threatening challenges.

Asa’s confrontation with Falling Devil illustrates Yoru’s harmful interference, as she makes Asa’s situation even more dangerous. Asa lacks the combat experience necessary to handle devils on her own, yet Yoru continues to thrust her into situations where she has little chance of survival.

5) Undermining Asa’s self-worth

Asa and Yoru as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Asa already struggles with self-esteem issues, and Yoru only makes the problem worse. Yoru consistently treats Asa with contempt and views her as though she were merely an expendable object. Yoru breaks Asa down through actions that dismiss her emotions, mock her insecurities, and force her into situations where she cannot succeed.

Asa’s existing social isolation makes her vulnerable to Yoru’s behavior, which further deteriorates her mental stability and reinforces her feelings of worthlessness.

5 worst things Yoru has done to Denji in Chainsaw Man

1) Attempting to kill him multiple times

Denji as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Upon meeting Denji, Yoru immediately views him as nothing more than a target. To reclaim her War Devil status, she must defeat Chainsaw Man, which means she needs to eliminate Denji. She has repeatedly tried to kill him through ambushes in battle situations and by attempting to turn him into a weapon.

Despite his desire for a normal life, Denji constantly faces danger because Yoru is relentless in her pursuit of him.

2) Ruining his date with Asa

Denji as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Denji’s relationship with Asa was one of the few genuine moments of happiness he experienced. Unfortunately, Yoru hijacked their date at the worst possible time, demanding that Asa turn Denji into a weapon. This sudden shift completely ruined what was supposed to be a bonding moment between them, shattering any trust Asa had built with Denji.

Instead of allowing Asa to forge her own connections, Yoru's interference only made Denji suspicious of her, ultimately driving them apart.

3) Dehumanizing Denji

Denji and Pochita as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

One of the most unsettling things Yoru has done is her recent dehumanization of Denji. She treats him as nothing more than a tool, a pet, or a lesser being, despite the fact that he is one of the most powerful devils in existence.

She talks about toying with him, showing him how to “live like a Devil,” and refuses to acknowledge his individuality. This degradation is particularly cruel given Denji’s past trauma, as he has always been treated as a disposable object rather than a person with his own desires and agency.

4) Manipulating Asa’s feelings for Denji

Denji and Pochita as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Yoru doesn’t just manipulate Asa—she actively uses Asa’s emotions against Denji as well. Yoru exploits Asa's feelings for him to further her personal agenda.

Yoru's manipulation of Asa's emotions complicates Denji's already challenging romantic situation. The uncertainty Asa experiences regarding reality and manipulation makes it difficult for her to establish a genuine relationship with Denji.

5) Pursuing her own goals at Denji’s expense

Chainsaw Man (Image via MAPPA studios)

Yoru shows no concern for Denji’s safety at the end of the day. She views him as both a barrier and a means to advance her own agenda. Whether it’s attempting to kill him, forcing Asa into conflicts with him, or dehumanizing him at every turn, Yoru’s actions are always self-serving.

Denji has dedicated his life to establishing normalcy, yet Yoru’s ambitions continually disrupt his efforts. She drags him into conflict without pause and compels him to fight unnecessary battles, preventing him from living a stable life. Her indifference to Denji's difficulties exacerbates his situation, as she consistently chooses her goals over his well-being.

Conclusion

Yoru stands out as Chainsaw Man’s most merciless character due to her complete indifference toward Asa and Denji, as demonstrated by her actions. She takes command of Asa’s existence by force, destroys her spirit, and immediately places her in dangerous situations. She seizes every opportunity to manipulate and dehumanize Denji.

Her self-serving nature guarantees that both Asa and Denji endure suffering under her influence. As the story unfolds, the future of Asa's escape or Denji's victory over Yoru remains uncertain. Yoru is recognized as one of Chainsaw Man's most destructive forces, as her actions have left a lasting impact.

