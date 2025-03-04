Chainsaw Man chapter 195: Denji teaches Asa how to live as a new apparent Devil is introduced

Heading into Chainsaw Man chapter 195, fans were expecting the issue to focus primarily on Denji and Asa Mitaka following the latter regaining control of her body from War Devil Yoru. Officially released on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, the installment did indeed see the pair get a significant focus, with well over half the issue dedicated solely to them.

Chainsaw Man chapter 195 likewise saw the pair have a very deep and emotional conversation, where Denji seemingly helps Asa to accept her role in all of this and push through it. Although this is the issue’s main focus, the installment instead ends on what seems to be the introduction of a new Four Horsemen Devil. While this is unconfirmed as of this article’s writing, a key characteristic emphasized in her introduction all but confirms this as her identity.

Disclaimer: This article contains canon typical mentions of sensitive topics. Readers’s discretion is advised.

Chainsaw Man chapter 195 sees Asa learn to live with herself thanks to Denji’s kind words

Chainsaw Man chapter 195 begins immediately where the last issue ended. Asa Mitaka explains to Denji that she was able to “kick Yoru out for now” before turning her Bang on herself in an apparent attempt to take her own life. However, Asa immediately begins saying she can’t do it because she’s scared, with Denji asking her not to point at him anymore. Asa immediately goes back to doing so before asking Denji to kill her, or she’ll kill him.

A confused Denji asks for clarification, to which Asa explains that War Devil Yoru is thinking something crazy and that beating the Death Devil won’t solve anything. Asa then alleges that Yoru is planning something even worse than humanity’s extinction, which she says is so bad that she doesn’t even want to say it. Asa then intriguingly begs Denji to kill Yoru right now or it’ll be disastrous, seemingly having foregone her own safety due to how bad Yoru’s plan is.

Chainsaw Man chapter 195 sees Denji ask her if she’s serious, to which she agrees. He then asks why she’s pointing the Bang at him, to which she says she doesn’t have the guts to take her own life. Asa then says she was an idiot to get duped into thinking she could ever be friends with a Devil. Denji, clearly thinking of Pochita, says he thinks they could be friends, but Yoru angrily yells that they can’t before asking if he’s going to kill her or vice versa.

Asa claims War Devil Yoru has a sinister plan underway in Chainsaw Man chapter 195 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

This prompts Denji to grab a chair and swing it at Asa with such force that the wood shatters upon impact with the ground thanks to her dodging. A crying Asa then accuses Denji of being a murderer, to which he annoyedly points out she asked him to kill her. Asa then says she isn’t mentally prepared and asks him to agonize a little longer over the choice. Denji instead mentions how despite his many times dying, he’s never ready to come back to life.

He furthers this to say that somebody who could only die once can never be mentally prepared to die. Chainsaw Man chapter 195 sees Asa say nothing in response, instead sitting down and beginning to cry. As Denji sits with her, she says that so many people have died because of the Devil inside her, and that she doesn’t want anyone else to die because she can’t speak up. Denji says that since she’s still afraid to die, he has a great idea.

Expand Tweet

He suggests that they table this discussion until after the Death Devil is killed, adding that they’re having fun right now. He likewise tells Asa to only think about blasting through a nearby abandoned wreck of a building, which she takes aim at with a stern expression despite the tears on her face. Focus then shifts to students working on the festival Famine Devil Fami mentioned in the last issue, yet she and her friends are curiously nowhere to be seen based on what’s shown.

Chainsaw Man chapter 195 then sees a teacher telling a new student that they chose a rough time to move to Tokyo. He comments on the next class over having more empty seats than students and that they’re still being pushed to have a festival despite this. The teacher then has the student introduce herself to the class. The issue ends with the new student, who has spiral eyes in the Four Horsemen Devils style, saying she’s here to save them all.

Final thoughts

Chainsaw Man chapter 195's new apparent Devil has fans all but ready to accept Control Devil Nayuta's death and reincarnation (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Chainsaw Man chapter 195 is an exciting chapter for several reasons, most notably for what it sets up for the future. Yoru’s grand, sinister plan is teased, while the closing character introduction all but confirms a new Four Horsemen Devil has arrived. With the series returning next week, fans can likely expect elaboration on the latter to be the upcoming installment’s main focus.

