Death Devil may have appeared in Chainsaw Man chapter 194, and an old theory shows how

Chainsaw Man chapter 194 has been the topic of major discussion in the fandom following its release. Although a lot tamer than the usual installments, this chapter is notable for its hidden details. One by one, fandom has picked out nuances that creator Tatsuki Fujimoto has seemingly hidden throughout the chapter.

From Fami's changed behavior to the mention of a festival and Asa Mitaka's reappearance, this chapter is insightful. Now, another observation and subsequent theory that has emerged from Chainsaw Man chapter 194 is the possible appearance of the Death Devil. There is a certain character that has appeared briefly and an inkling suggests that Death might already be here.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Chainsaw Man chapter 194: Previous theory may have explained Death Devil's latest emergence

Fami's "friends" in Chainsaw Man chapter 194 (Image via Viz Media)

To add context, Chainsaw Man chapter 194 features a brief talk between Fami and Public Safety agents, Fumiko and Yoshida. The latter wants help from Fami to procure a list of things in preparation for the Death Devil's arrival. But the girl refuses, stating that she has a school festival on the day and she is part of its planning committee. Just then, two other girls pop up.

The theory in question links one of these two girls to the Death Devil. One of them is shorter with dark hair, while the other is taller and has white hair. It is the second one who is speculated to have ties to the Death. The justification is that usually supporting cast like this don't really receive dialogues and this specific girl is the first white-haired character to have a dialogue.

There aren't many characters in the series with white hair who hold significant roles in the story. Thus, the theory puts forth that this mystery female is either Death herself or will be the vessel of Death once she arrives. For the vessel bit, it seems plausible given the "festival" and Fami being on the "planning committee". Lastly, it is too fortuitous for them to enter when Death is mentioned.

Fami (Image via Viz Media)

Now, moving forward, there is a reason why this theory stresses on white hair. It ties into a previous speculation that used the actual Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse to predict the corresponding Chainsaw Man characters. To begin with, the horses that the four of them ride are in different colors—white, black, red, grey—and when looked closely, they are linked.

These colors are similar to the hair colors of the Chainsaw Man's Horsemen. Conquest's horse is red, same color as Makima's hair; on the same plane, War corresponds to Yoru being dark-haired and Hunger corresponds to Fami having a grayish hair. So according to this, the yet-to-arrive Death Devil will have white hair, given that Death's horse is white.

Hence, tying both theories together, these two new girls have entered just as Death is mentioned, dramatically swooping Fami up. This could potentially become important later. In particular, the taller girl might just be what nearly everyone is eagerly waiting to see. Either way, the plausibility stands, given the Hair Color Theory and the fact that they have stopped Fami from saying much.

Final Thoughts

Makima (Image via MAPPA)

In conclusion, this new theory or rather this intriguing addition to an existing bout speculation compels readers to view future events from a different lens. Chainsaw Man chapter 194 excels in containing the details because considering Fujimoto's writing style, it wouldn't be surprising if the twist is that Death has been present among the cast all along.

True enough, the manner in which these girls appear and the point at which they arrive definitely raises questions. Moreover, nothing at all has been revealed about them yet, apart from them being students of the same school. But even so, Fami has remained cryptic throughout the series and it finally looks like she might be making her moves in a slightly more open fashion.

