Asa and Denji’s long overdue talk is finally set up in Chainsaw Man chapter 194

Chainsaw Man chapter 194 finally dropped and surprised fans once more. Following Yoru's Makima-esque offer in the previous chapter, fans were eager to see how the boy would respond. But the next chapter simply featured Yoru taking a nap while a troubled Denji couldn't help but stay awake. Nonetheless, the chapter teased Death's arrival through a festival that Fami was involved in.

More importantly, the ending of Chainsaw Man chapter 194 may have finally set up Denji and Asa for a long overdue dialogue. The pair haven't really had a chance to exchange words since the Aging Devil Saga. Even after that, Yoru had retained control and caused her usual chaos to prove a point. But now, all of a sudden, and in an intriguing fashion, Asa is back.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Denji and Asa might finally get to speak after Chainsaw Man chapter 194

Chainsaw Man chapter 194 ended with Denji and Yoru on the roof of a building, the latter using her gauntlet to blast holes in nearby buildings. But Yoru's head suddenly dropped, and Asa seemingly switched in, calling out to Denji before aiming her right arm at him. As usual, Fujimoto left readers with a cliffhanger like this to build anticipation for next week's installment.

But in doing so, the mangaka might've just set up a much-needed dialogue between Denji and Asa. Given whatever has happened so far, it seems like forever since they actually spoke to each other. Before, majorly during, and after the Aging Devil incident, Yoru retained control. However, something odd likely triggered Asa to regain control.

Moreover, as evident from Denji's words and expression in Chainsaw Man chapter 194, he wasn't caught off guard. He was convinced that Asa/Yoru was yet another "dangerous lady." It also spoke about his mental state. Broken as always, he looks to have simply accepted his fate regarding being attacked (Makima, Yoru, etc.). A helpless acceptance seemingly emanates from his unruffled look.

Asa Mitaka (Image via Viz Media)

At the other end, it feels like a ton of time has passed since a word was uttered by Asa. Her first word back was "Denji," and her expression looked troubled and nervous. So far, considering Yoru's antics, Asa's emotions have seemingly taken a backseat. If the Aging Devil incident wasn't enough, she didn't need another tough situation with Denji, created by Yoru.

She likely feels extremely guilty for the death and destruction Yoru left in her wake. Moreover, considering their dynamic, she may also be aware of Yoru's offer. Thus, she might want to be held accountable, and this could be one way—pretend to attack or attack Denji so he fights back and puts matters into perspective. But judging by Denji's reaction, it doesn't seem like he intends to fight her.

Once again, this likely hints at both protagonists' mental state, i.e., broken, helpless, guilty, and compelled to accept. Through this ending, Chainsaw Man chapter 194 has likely set them up for a heart-to-heart, where they could express their emotions to each other and position themselves for physical intimacy through Yoru's actions.

In essence, given how wanted Pochita/Denji is and the unpredictability of Yoru, Denji and Asa need to figure out where they stand. Moreover, this is necessary as Death arrives in a month, and Public Safety is already attempting to move again.

Final Thoughts

Asa and Denji (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man chapter 194 expertly sets the stage for a long-overdue conversation between Denji and Asa, i.e., one through which they might finally confront their tangled emotions, Yoru’s reckless actions, and the uncertain road ahead. Both characters are mentally fractured in their own ways: Denji, dulled by endless betrayals, seems resigned to his fate of being perpetually targeted, while Asa, overwhelmed by guilt, may be seeking accountability for Yoru’s destruction.

The two protagonists' shared trauma, aggravated by external influences beyond their control, has kept them apart. However, this moment puts forth a rare occasion for clarity. Given that Asa looks like she truly wants to make amends or at least gain a sense of closure, this conversation could be the key to untangling the mess Yoru created between them. Meanwhile, Denji, hungry for a genuine connection, might finally get to see Asa beyond the chaos that has defined their relationship.

Now whether there is reconciliation, further division, or an uneasy alliance, one thing is for certain: they must clarify where they stand, not just with each other but within the larger storm brewing around. Time is in short supply with Death's arrival nearer and Public Safety stirring. Their decision could dictate their fates in ways strange to them yet. But for now, the possibility of an honest exchange holds the potential for respite before the inevitable storm.

