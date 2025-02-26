Fujimoto teases giving Chainsaw Man fans what they always wanted, but with a twist

The latest addition to the Chainsaw Man is nothing short of a tease. It isn't as action-packed or adrenaline-inducing as previous installments, but it brings several insights for the future. After some pot stickers and a Makima-esque offer, Yoru hits the bed while a troubled Denji stays awake. Elsewhere, Fumiko and Yoshida have an intriguing encounter with Fami.

Ad

As their exchange showcases, the Death Devil is due to arrive in about a month. For that, the two Public Safety agents need Fami's assistance in completing certain tasks that have not been revealed. However, she declines, stating that her school is having "a festival" on the day, and she has been included as part of the "planning committee."

Judging from this dialogue, Fujimoto may be giving fans what they want, i.e., a Slice-of-Life (SoL) moment in a chaotic series. However, the mangaka track record all but confirms a twist.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Chainsaw Man: Fujimoto heeds fans' calls, but not without a curveball

Yoshida, Fumiko and Fami (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man chapter 194 might be an example of creator Tatsuki Fujimoto fulfilling fans' wishes for a SoL take on the manga, but not without a twist. As it has commonly been seen, many fandoms envisage their favorite characters in an SoL manga/anime. This is especially true with Fujimoto's series, given its violent and brutal nature.

Ad

With the newest chapter, fans may actually get what they want, but it might be bittersweet. Fami refers to a school festival on the same day as the Death Devil's arrival, which is definitely her concealing something. After all, out of all the series characters, she likely stands as the most mysterious and scheming. It wouldn't be surprising if she is working towards her sister's arrival.

The festival could be a guise for something far sinister. But the festival itself will be the most requested SoL moment. Considering that a month remains until Death's arrival, a slower/duller period might ensue. During this time, other characters might see development, and the finer aspects of the story may be brushed upon before the upcoming major event.

Ad

Fami (Image via Viz Media)

Now, reverting to Fami's words, her being part of the "planning committee" confirms she will have a hand to play in Death's descent on Earth. During the festival itself, fans could see Denji and his family/friends having a good time before true darkness descends. Fujimoto fulfills fans' wishes in this way but caveats it with the Death Devil's arrival.

Ad

This would be a perfect setting as it would stay true to one of the story's key aspects, i.e., Denji never escaping the cycle of despair. Whenever Denji finds an ounce of happiness, he repays it with a ton of disaster - Makima earlier and Yoru. This time wouldn't be any different. He would enjoy the festival only to be greeted by Death's arrival and probably be part of an intense battle thereafter.

Ad

Again, the festival setup aligns with Yoru's words from Chainsaw Man chapter 192 - Death's arrival will prompt the high-ranking Devils to gather and greet her. What would be a better scenario than a full-fledged festival? Furthermore, Nostradamus' Prophesy was quite specific regarding Death's arrival (time), so this was likely another nod to something in place to welcome her.

Final Thoughts

Denji and Pochita (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man chapter 194 was insightful in hinting at the direction the manga will likely take in future chapters. Though it ends on a major cliffhanger, leaving even Denji himself unsurprised, the chapter does look to reveal what has transpired in the backdrop. Now, it is all but certain that Fami is working towards her sister's arrival and will disallow any interruptions.

Ad

Judging by her words and demeanor, everything seems to have gone according to plan, at least so far. Now, what remains is the actual event itself. Thus, with all this down, it wouldn't be wrong to say that Fujimoto did heed fans' calls. But it couldn't have been without a twist; this time, it might shake up the entire story.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback