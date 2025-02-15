Yoru's feelings for Denji may ruin her plans in Chainsaw Man

Throughout the second part of mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto’s Chainsaw Man manga series, War Devil Yoru’s weaponization abilities have played a key role in several ways. Arguably the most meaningful is how they drive the narrative forward, specifically via Yoru’s latest new goal to weaponize Denji at some point.

Ad

However, there are rules to Yoru’s incredible ability which hinge on concepts like sense of ownership, emotional attachment, and guilt. While most of these tend to swing in her favor, her recent development of feelings for Denji in Chainsaw Man Part 2 may end up causing a major problem for her plans to weaponize him.

Yoru’s love for Denji could prove to be the death of her ultimate plans and goals in Chainsaw Man

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Since War Devil Yoru’s abilities were first introduced in Chainsaw Man, mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto has been very clear and consistent with the rules surrounding them. If Yoru (or Asa Mitaka) perceives ownership over something or someone, believing it or they belong to her, then she’s able to turn them into a weapon. The strength of the weapon is then directly proportional to the guilt she feels over creating weaponizing the person or thing in question.

Ad

It’s also worth emphasizing that there’s no objective measure of how Yoru or Asa owns something, further emphasizing the importance of perception here. In turn, Yoru’s original plan to weaponize Denji was to get him to fall in love with Asa, thus creating the perception in their mind that he belongs to them. This would be possible due to the fact that Yoru and Asa’s emotions have been confirmed to flow into one another multiple times.

Ad

Yoru has recently readopted this plan, seemingly convinced that Denji is in love with her and/or Asa enough to finally turn him into a weapon. However, Yoru has also recently shown signs that she is in fact in love with Denji. Yet by Yoru’s own beliefs, this would mean that she belongs to him, even if he too belongs to her likewise. In turn, Yoru’s powers may not actually work on Denji due to the fact that she is in love with and thus belongs to him.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Her powers conflicting with the concept of love also makes sense by nature of love being antithetical to a relationship as one-sided as ownership. Such a concept and such feelings would likely be irreconcilable with the rules of the ability which her plans hinge on. It would also make sense as a suitable punishment for Yoru, who has trampled on Denji and Asa’s lives and romance at every turn for her own gain and hers alone.

Ad

This would also explain and justify Chainsaw Man Part 2’s recent emphasis on Yoru and Denji getting physically intimate with each other, including kissing and more. Combined with Yoru’s latest offer to sleep with Denji if he defeats the Death Devil, it seems likely that Fujimoto is sending Yoru down a path which will prevent her from achieving her goals.

Final thoughts

Denji's life may depend on his ability to woo the War Devil. (Image via MAPPA Studios)

While the above is still speculative, there’s plenty of evidence to suggest that this is Fujimoto’s plan for Yoru’s character. Likewise, it would also make sense as a fitting punishment for one of Part 2’s central antagonistic forces. Excitingly, it seems as though fans can expect an answer to this sooner rather than later given that Part 2 appears to be rapidly heading to its conclusion.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback