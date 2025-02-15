Yoru may have received the biggest death flag in the latest Chainsaw Man chapter

Chainsaw Man chapter 193 was released on February 12, 2025. The chapter shifted from the usual 'serious' tone and saw a close encounter between Yoru and Denji. While this had the fandom considering different things about the future, this closeness with Denji might have teased Yoru's death in the upcoming future due to the sequence of events as seen in the series' past.

The biggest example of this was Makima, who tried to use Denji's carnal desires to her advantage. However, she soon met her end, hinting that Yoru might also face the same consequence.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the Chainsaw Man manga series and has the author's opinion.

Chainsaw Man: Exploring the Unfortunate Fate of Yoru

Denji as seen in the manga (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto/Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 193 commenced with where it left off as Yoru was enticing Denji by rubbing her body against the male protagonist. She continued by belittling him, trying to urge the fact about how big of a desperate Denji was for human touch.

She continued enticing him as they ultimately reached a level of kinship. Ultimately, after making sure that Denji was listening to her, Yoru offered her body if the male protagonist managed to beat the Death Devil, Yoru's big sister. The chapter yet again proved that Denji could cross his limits to defeat strong opponents at the stake of his carnal desires.

Denji and Makima as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

Since the start of the series, Denji has been portrayed as a lonely male character desperate for a human touch. While the touch of this feeling might still be a mystery, it could have arisen from Denji's sad childhood, as Yoru explained while enticing the male protagonist.

Fans have also witnessed Denji's vulnerability to the woman's body before during Chainsaw Man Part 1 with how Makima manipulated Denji into defeating the Gun Devil. After getting her hands on the male protagonist, Makima tried enticing him into the next levels of pleasure in exchange for personal gains.

Makima as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

This was also seen in how Denji's first kiss (with Himeno) was forgotten because Makima lured him into reliving this experience if he followed her. However, Makima soon died at the hands of the male protagonist, hinting that enticing Denji into doing things might be a death flag in the series.

So, just like Makima, Yoru might face a similar fate where she would meet her end. This end might come out of nowhere, just like Makima, and make Yoru realize that her undermined tactics came at the price of her own life.

Analysis and Final Thoughts

Denji's character is one of the most interesting ones as he associates most of his life goals with the fulfillment of carnal desires. Ironically, despite facing betrayal numerous times due to this, he still keeps doing the same in search of something that could truly satisfy him.

Yoru might seem like a 'different' person than Makima in the perspective that this could be the first time she is using her charms to lure Denji into doing something. However, there is no telling what she might be planning on the inside.

