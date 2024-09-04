Makima and Yoru might be actual sisters, and Chainsaw Man chapter 176 hints at it

With the official release of Chainsaw Man chapter 176 coming earlier today, fans were treated to a myriad of implicit and explicit lore and worldbuilding reveals via a focus on War Devil Yoru. More specifically, most of these came via the reveal that Yoru at least considers herself, and likely actually is the “mother” of the Tank and Gun Devils, whom she turns into weapons.

It goes without saying that such a statement carries incredible weight behind it with respect to the series’ worldbuilding and lore, which was likely Mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto’s intention. In turn, it’s safe to assume that Chainsaw Man chapter 176 confirms that Yoru is the progenitor of the Tank and Gun Devils considering her use of the word “mother” to describe their relationship.

While fascinating in and of itself, Chainsaw Man chapter 176’s confirmation of this also puts other aspects of the series into a new context. More specifically, it recontextualizes the relationship the Four Horsemen Devils have been shown to have. Considering they’ve previously called each other sisters, it suggests that they are actually related in terms of their familial origins, and teases that they have a mother of their own in turn.

Chainsaw Man chapter 176 teases the introduction of the Four Horsemen’s mother, likely the most powerful Devil

The key way in which Chainsaw Man chapter 176 recontextualizes this past event is via the implication that Devils have mothers and children. Even in the most abstract of senses, it suggests that there are certain Devils that can become powerful enough to birth others. One possibility is that this is forcefully or voluntarily done, while another could be that Devils simply become grand enough in the scope of concept that other feared Devils are “born from them.

In either case, however, what’s key is that Yoru is specifically referring to herself as the pair’s mother. Having become knowledgeable of human society since taking over Asa’s body, she surely understands the context and meaning of this word in its most literal sense at least. In turn, this suggests that there is similar meaning and intent behind Yoru and the other Four Horsemen Devils referring to themselves as sisters.

This would also make sense considering that the group has a collective title, suggesting that their origins and creations are the same or extremely similar in timing and concept. While there is clearly an order of birth and pecking among them based on the Death Devil being the oldest and most powerful, this is similar in concept to siblings being a few years apart. Again, it highlights that the four truly are a family unit and aren’t just using the word “sisters” frivolously.

In turn, it suggests that they all have a mother, much like how War Devil Yoru refers to herself as the mother of the Tank and Gun Devils. More likely than not, their mother is one of the oldest and most powerful Primal Devils in the series, and maybe the most powerful Devil overall as a result. This is supported by the fact that both Control Devil Makima and Yoru have lost to the Primal Devils Darkness and Falling, respectively.

However, this is all technically speculative as of this article’s writing, with Chainsaw Man chapter 176 not confirming anything beyond Yoru calling herself the Tank and Gun Devils’ mother. While all of the above is likely safe to presume given this key information, it is nevertheless a presumption and could be proven wrong as soon as the next issue’s release.

