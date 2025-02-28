Chainsaw Man’s underdevelopment of Yoshida is proven in chapter 194, but there’s still hope

Chainsaw Man's latest chapter revealed a couple of things, including how much time is exactly left till the Death Devil finally makes an appearance. It also revealed the underdevelopment of Hirofumi Yoshida. Although in a supporting role, Yoshida seems to appear at considerably important points in Part II to lend a hand.

But unlike the other members of the cast, Yoshida's character did not see much of a change. He retained his old self of being quite straightforward, giving Fami the facts as they were, and later, he seemingly got upset at her teasing that he was "no fun." But even so, this interaction in itself gives him hope to change again due to what Fami said.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Chainsaw Man: Latest chapter shows Yoshida's lack of growth, but hope yet lives

Chainsaw Man's Yoshida has been quite a mysterious character from the very onset. Initially introduced as a bodyguard for Denji during the International Assassins Arc, a majority of his screentime came in Part II. For the most bit, he endeavored to protect Denji, even asking him to never transform into his Hybrid Form as a precaution.

Most recently, he was thrust into the Aging Devil Saga when he was thrown up by Denji and played a role in their escape from the Devil's world. Now, it seems like he has regrouped with Public Safety and is preparing for Death's arrival. Throughout his time in Part II, he didn't really seem to develop/grow like the rest of the cast. He continued to be his regular self, no matter the situation.

But it looks like all hope for that happening has been lost. Fami's words in Chainsaw Man chapter 194 could be the trigger for Yoshida changing, i.e., becoming "fun." In comparison, the chapter is quite obvious in showcasing Fami's development—going from (seemingly) doing little for herself to actually being involved, having friends outside of the main cast, and chasing fun.

Yoshida (Image via Viz Media)

However, Yoshida did not seem to grow as much. As has always been shown, Yoshida is playful, mischievous, and talkative during battle (Aging Devil battle most recent instance) while outside of it, he is quite direct in what he says/asks for. Again, the fact that he returned to Public Safety almost immediately and is doing their bidding once more shows his seriousness for his job.

Not to mention, Yoshida hasn't been one to actively engage in battle unless required to. Most of his fights have either been through missions or him finding himself in such situations. So in essence, his character has remained largely the same throughout. But now Fami claiming that he was "no fun" could be the trigger for him to change and adopt a newer approach.

After all, Yoshida's role in Chainsaw Man has been cryptic, to say the least. Until recently, his goals/motivations were shrouded in mystery. Moreover, he wasn't really an ally nor a foe, simply someone who was doing as instructed, i.e., protecting Denji. The moment he chose to step away was when he realized he had no chance of winning. Apart from this, he has been a frenemy of Denji/Asa.

Final thoughts

Yoshida and Denji (Image via Viz Media)

Yoshida's character in Chainsaw Man remains an enigma, defined by his unwavering pragmatism and reluctance/lack of motivation to change. While many characters in Part II have undergone notable development, Yoshida retained his composed and duty-bound nature. His interaction, specifically the one now with Fami, suggests that he hasn't embraced personal growth yet, maintaining his role as a calculated and strategic figure over an evolving one.

However, chapter 194 does hint at a potential turning point—Fami remarking that he is "no fun" may act as a push for change. For a while, Yoshida existed in a gray area, neither an ally nor an adversary, but his return to Public Safety highlights his dedication to duty. Yoshida remaining steadfast or finally embracing change is something only time will tell.

However, the possibility of development isn't completely ruled out yet, which again layers his character with intrigue in the series' unfolding narrative.

