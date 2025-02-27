Chainsaw Man chapter 195: What to expect

Given Asa Mitaka’s unexpected and sudden return in the previous issue, there’s no real indication of what her actions in Chainsaw Man chapter 195 may ultimately be. The series’ fandom is understandably anxious as ever to see what happens next, especially considering how highly anticipated her return was up until it came in this context.

Unfortunately, verifiable Chainsaw Man chapter 195 spoilers are currently unavailable as of this article’s writing. Such leaks are also unlikely to come in general thanks to the series’ digital publication nature. This approach is diametrically opposed to the print practices which allow series to develop regular spoiler processes.

However, there is one direction Chainsaw Man chapter 195 could take which seems more likely than any other given currently available information. With Asa seemingly ready to kill Denji and having presumably suffered the mental break War Devil Yoru mentioned, a dangerous situation is likely to develop with Denji’s life on the line.

Chainsaw Man chapter 195 likely to see Asa try to kill Denji purely to sever her relationship with Yoru

Chainsaw Man chapter 195 will likely open up with an awkward silence between Denji and Asa Mitaka, with him likely being the one to break it. Eventually, this should turn into Asa discussing how tired and mentally scarred she is from everything that’s happened lately. While this would obviously include the atrocities committed with her body yet without her consent, it should be made clear that this is about everything that has happened to her in Part 2.

Denji will likely listen silently as she continues ranting, not speaking until he is asked to in order to let Asa say what she needs to. Likewise, she’ll likely begin ranting about and at War Devil Yoru, whom fans can expect to appear here to Asa in her incorporeal form. The two will likely argue briefly over recent events, with Denji likely still remaining silent as he equates what’s happening to the way he and Pochita talk at times.

In turn, this focus on Denji while Asa and Yoru argue in Chainsaw Man chapter 195 may see him finally understand what their relationship is. As this dawns on him, Asa will likely turn her focus back to him, using her and Yoru’s latest fight as another example of why she can’t take it anymore. She’ll likely begin crying here while apologizing to Denji and saying she has to kill him, clearly struggling with the choice.

Asa will likely lash out at Denji here and order him to say something, at which point Denji will most likely share his own experiences and existence, and how he relates to her. Regardless of exactly what is said, this should lead to Asa finally recognizing the feelings she has for Denji, which she may even admit to him here. However, the two are unlikely to kiss or have a romantic moment even if this is the case, with Asa too emotional to do so.

Instead, focus will likely shift elsewhere to some other perspective, with that of a new Devil on Earth being most likely. This seems likely due to the fact that the Death Devil’s arrival is a month away, and it was recently confirmed that strong Devils will gather to greet the Death Devil. Fans can expect a full look at this new Devil’s design, but no specific information on them shared in the final panels of the issue.

