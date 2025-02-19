Fujimoto may have foreshadowed Denji's cruel fate in Chainsaw Man part 2

Chainsaw Man part 2 has been nothing short of a wild ride. Beginning with the introduction of a female lead, Asa Mitaka, like Denji, has come a long way from her quiet and socially awkward self. Sharing a body with the War Devil, Yoru, the girl was thrust into the world of Devils and Devil Hunters and adapted quite quickly to the chaos. Balancing both Denji and Asa is just one instance of mangaka Tatsuki Fujimoto's immense storytelling skill.

Ad

Another aspect of this forte lies in his brilliant ability to foreshadow events. In essence, cleverly placed hints and teasers point at a greater incoming event, which fans look back at and applaud. One such event was Makima's defeat, and now, another one seems to be buzzing in the fandom—Denji's ultimate and cruel fate in the series. Presently, given Yoru's intentions, many have speculated what final fate is in store for Denji, and that is what this feature explores.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion for Chainsaw Man part 2.

Chainsaw Man part 2: Denji's eventual fate might've already been teased

Foreshadowing Makima's death (Image via Viz Media)

Delving right in, Fujimoto has a knack for foreshadowing. A number of times already it has happened, and it looks to be happening now as well. For one, part 1's antagonist, the Control Devil Makima, was foreshadowed to meet her end at the hands of Denji. Artwork released during the time part 1 was running showcased, or rather teased, the Control Devil's death.

Ad

The artwork in question featured Denji holding a chainsaw with Pochita on his left shoulder. What's intriguing was Makima's reflection on the chainsaw, with a sort of surprised expression on her face. It wasn't really part of one of the manga covers, but it seemed to hint at a possible future. Needless to say, this turned out to be true with time, as it was that very pair who ultimately put an end to Makima.

Ad

They did it in stunning fashion too. Makima felt that she was fighting Chainsaw Man while Denji hid and was lying in wait for the perfect opportunity. When the moment arrived, he slashed her with a chainsaw made of Power's blood to prevent her from regenerating. Due to his love for her, he didn't kill her but chose to ingest her instead.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Now coming to Chainsaw Man part 2, Fujimoto just might have done the same thing early on in the series. As part of a teaser for part 2, the mangaka released artwork to build anticipation for it. One of them featured new protagonist Asa Mitaka holding a chainsaw in her hands, dripping with blood. At the time, it seemed like usual promotional material, but current events possibly change that interpretation.

In essence, Yoru revealing that she plans to turn Denji into a weapon is the starting point for this belief. As per series lore, the War Devil has the ability to weaponize anything that she has a perceived ownership of. In the case of living beings, they need to be fully devoted to her and/or in love with her for that to happen. Here, Denji has likely developed feelings for the new heroine, but there's a twist.

Ad

In the end, it might be Asa who weaponizes Denji and not Yoru. Presently, a number of theories are floating about in the fandom speculating on the full extent of Yoru's abilities and what Denji's true feelings are. From the looks of things, Denji probably likes Asa for Asa and not Yoru, who seems to be appealing to him only physically. So, since Denji has "fallen" for Asa, she may turn him into a weapon.

Ad

After all, Fujimoto always has something up his sleeve and this happening would be a classic case of Denji never outrunning his tragic fate. It would be yet another instance of him being "used" for what he is and not who he is. But then again, Asa also seems to be crushing on him, and rather than being a bad thing, it could be like a team-up of sorts, bringing a fresh perspective to Chainsaw Man part 2.

Ad

Final Thoughts

Denji and Asa in Chainsaw Man part 2 (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man part 2 continues to exhibit Tatsuki Fujimoto’s storytelling brilliance, particularly in his use of foreshadowing. Just as Makima’s demise was subtly teased in Part 1, Denji’s fate may have already been teased through early artwork of the new installment. Given Yoru’s ability to weaponize those devoted to her and Denji’s growing affection for Asa, the possibility of Asa and not Yoru turning him into a weapon feels increasingly plausible.

Ad

Such would align with Fujimoto’s emphasized theme of Denji being the victim of manipulation and cruelty, reiterating his tragic yet compelling character arc. But Asa’s potential feelings for Denji bring forth an alternative possibility—one that could see their relationship grow into something more nuanced, likely redefining Denji’s fate. Unfortunate or redemptive, Fujimoto’s unpredictable writing ensures that Denji’s journey stays thrilling and emotionally charged as ever.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback