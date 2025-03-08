Chainsaw Man's Four Horsemen Devils' personalities all but confirm Death Devil's debut in chapter 195

The latest Chainsaw Man chapter seems to have thrown the fandom into a hysteria of speculation. Chapter 195 witnessed the introduction of a new character who ended the installment on a major cliffhanger. Considering the current state of the story, almost every single adorer of Tatsuki Fujimoto's series has one thing on their lips - the Death Devil has just debuted.

Ad

Of course, this cannot be ascertained until the upcoming chapters. However, a recent theory delving into the personalities of the Four Horsemen seems to all but confirm that this new face is Lady Death herself. Outwardly, her appearance doesn't really scream "Great King of Terror", but that is probably why is exactly the final Horseman whose arrival was so heavily anticipated.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Chainsaw Man: The Horsemen Devils' personalities hint at the new transfer being Death herself

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The introduction of an intriguing new face in Chainsaw Man chapter 195 has led to a sea of speculation. Needless to mention, the fandom is buzzing about who this nervous and shaky stranger might be, with a majority labeling her as Lady Death. To add to it, a recent theory expertly links the other Horsemen Devils' personalities as proof that pushes the transfer student as the Death Devil.

To begin with, it references what Death's sisters were after - A Control Devil who craved equal relationships, a Famine Devil who delights herself and savors fulfillment, and a War Devil acting out of ‘Love’. With this as the baseline, the new transfer's appearance might just be hinting at her identity. Her dichotomy is likely a Death Devil who appreciates or is afraid to die.

Ad

This is in tandem with how the other Horsemen, despite looking for opposition to their core ideas, seemingly fall into habitually using their natural instincts as their named Devil to achieve them. Makima was using fear and control as her primary tools to forge equal relationships, which was in line with her wanting to bring Chainsaw Man under her control to reshape the world.

Yoru (Image via Viz Media)

Similarly, Yoru is staying true to her chaotic and violent (war-like) nature to express a twisted form of love to Denji. The question mark here hangs over Fami, given her limited screen time. But then again, Fami mentioning that she savored Denji and Asa's puzzled expressions is receiving a warped sense of fulfillment. So tying this into the present claim, the theory puts forth that the Death Devil may do the same.

Ad

When she says that she was there to "save" them, she likely means something deeper. Apart from the literal saving that she was there to do for the understaffed folk at Fourth East High, she might have already descended to put her plan into action. In simple terms, it is possible that she views death as a means to save people from the chaos and struggle of life.

After all, the prophecy did predict that the Death Devil was meant to wipe out humanity and usher in an age of Devils. So according to that, she could bring forth some kind of altruistic meaning to mass death. This would be similar to Makima's goal - create a utopia (in her eyes) devoid of fear, death, and bad movies. But on the same plane, it would be an authoritative world, with her holding the power.

Ad

In conclusion

Makima (Image via MAPPA)

To conclude, Chainsaw Man has once again massively succeeded in compelling readers to contemplate. The addition of a new character at this time in the form of the new transfer is intriguing.

Ad

Moreover, the above-explored theory does seem plausible when contrasting it with the other Horsemen Devil's personalities and their actions. If she is indeed Death, Denji and Asa might need to pull up their socks quicker than expected.

But then again, it is also possible that this character is not Death at all. She could be something entirely different and have been added with a different purpose. Some have even stated that she could be the reincarnated Control Devil, but that wouldn't be, given that Nayuta likely isn't dead.

Ad

What's more plausible is being the reincarnated Blood Devil as this is a perfect time to bring her back because Denji absolutely requires it, personally and for the huge upcoming fight.

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback