Fami’s festival planning in Chainsaw Man may be a cover for her Death Devil plan

The latest Chainsaw Man chapter has the fandom in an uproar speculating exactly what Fami meant by "festival". Chapter 194 featured a brief meeting between the Famine Devil and Public Safety agents Fumiko Mifune and Hirofumi Yoshida. The latter pair had approached Fami to request her help in preparing for the Death Devil's arrival, which was just a month away.

But Fami refused, stating that her school had organized a "festival" on the same day and she was on the "planning committee". These words have since intrigued the ardent following of Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga, compelling them to formulate countless theories on what she really meant. One such theory seems to stand out for interpreting her words in a slightly different manner.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature.

Chainsaw Man: Fami planning for her "festival" might be a ruse

Fumiko, Yoshida and Fami (Image via Viz Media)

Before delving in, the theory refers to chapter 192 wherein Denji asks Yoru about the Fire Devil and the Control Devil. In simple words, the War Devil clarifies that the Death's arrival would be greeted by a gathering of high-ranking Devils. Now this is tied into what Fami mentioned (chapter 194) about a festival and her being on the planning committee for it.

With these established, the theory speculates that this gathering will not be what many expect - powerful Devils assemble to pay their respects as Death descends upon the Earth in all her glory. Rather, it will witness these Devils, including the other three Horsemen, join hands to attack Death as she appears. This would align with Fami's initial goal of wanting to prevent the Nostradamus Prophecy.

The theory then backs this claim by citing previous instances where "greeting" led to something else entirely - the Darkness Devil almost immediately attacked Public Safety agents when they were pulled into Hell; several Devils jumped Pochita when he arrived in Hell. Thus, the speculation puts forth that the festival is a cover for Fami gathering her most powerful Devils.

She has shown the ability to control Devils before and this would be no different. The only issue here would be that the Devils wouldn't be at full power, given that if they were, they might be harder for her to control and end up attacking everything in sight. The theory also speculates that Nayuta could be somewhere, locked away and under Fami's control, as is the Control Devil and her power would be helpful.

Death's arrival and Fami's "festival" raise a lot of questions

Nostradamus Prophecy (Image via Viz Media)

Chainsaw Man has never failed to keep readers on the edge of their seats. This is yet another classic instance of that. The Death Devil's arrival has been a looming threat for a while and it continues to edge closer as the chapters pass. Considering how much it is being built up, it is very likely that something big will take place on the day.

Accounting for the above-mentioned theory, Yoru's words about the high-ranking Devil's "greeting" Death could go either way. This theory presents an alternative route that does seem plausible, all things considered. After all, Fami did reveal that she too was against Death. It wouldn't be surprising if this actually happens, tying in Yoru's goal of having Death defeated, either by Denji or herself.

However, if something like this does happen, i.e., Fami and those that she controls attack Death just as she appears, things could get hairy very quickly. No matter how powerful Fami and Co. are, this is literal Death that is being considered here. For now, it isn't incorrect to say that she could be the strongest of Devil-kind, likely at least rivaling Pochita in power. Against a force so great, resistance is tough.

In conclusion

Yoru and Denji (Image via Viz Media)

The latest chapter of Chainsaw Man has set ablaze intense speculation among fans, particularly regarding Fami’s cryptic reference to a “festival”. On the surface, it seems to be a regular school event, but the explored theory paints it as a calculated ruse to gather powerful Devils in an attempt to preemptively strike against Death. This seemingly falls in place with Fami’s established goal of preventing the Nostradamus Prophecy.

Again, the likelihood that Nayuta may also have a role to play further layers the intrigue. Considering Chainsaw Man’s history of subverting expectations, the upcoming events are bound to be unpredictable. If the theory holds, Fami’s actions could lead to an unprecedented battle, featuring powerful Devils challenging one of the most formidable entities in existence. The stakes couldn't be higher and thus ensure that readers remain captivated as the story unfolds.

