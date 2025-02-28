Nayuta's influence on Fami is shown in Chainsaw Man chapter 194

Chainsaw Man chapter 194 brought with it intriguing developments and it was all hidden in the details. From broken mental states to hints about the Death Devil's arrival, this chapter was yet another example of why creator Tatsuki Fujimoto's manga needs to be read with caution and care. While Denji and Asa starred for half the chapter, this feature will focus on the other bit.

The segment in question is the interaction between Fami, Fumiko, and Yoshida. More specifically, attention centers around something that the Famine Devil which was nostalgic and reminded fans of a certain character. Simply put, Chainsaw Man chapter 194, knowingly or unknowingly, made a Nayuta reference through Fami and the fandom was likely gushing.

Chainsaw Man chapter 194: Fami displays Nayuta's influence

To dive right in, Chainsaw Man chapter 194 featured an interaction between Famine Devil, Fami, and Public Safety members, Fumiko and Yoshida. As per the chapter, the Death Devil was due to arrive in a month and they wanted help from Fami in procuring certain things. But she flat-out declined, informing them that her school was having a festival and she was on the planning committee.

Not the information, but how she said it was amusing and nostalgic. Previously, when Fami was introduced and revealed the Nostradamus Prophesy, even Nayuta reacted similarly. She didn't want the world to end because she had school.

But even so, this moment was reminiscent of the little girl's personality. Nayuta's morality was dictated by her personal preferences. As mentioned, the prophesy spelling doom for humanity amused her, but the end of modern conveniences like pizza and Chinese food quickly saw her change her mind. She also refused to aid Fami due to having school. This was a testament to her seriousness regarding education and her unwillingness to help others if it interfered with her life.

Fami could be sending a hidden message

Fami (Image via Viz Media)

As it reads, Fami mentioning a festival on the same day as Death's arrival in Chainsaw Man chapter 194 is intriguing. Given Fujimoto's storytelling style, it is but certain that there is some concealed undertone to this. In essence, the festival could be a front for a real festival or ritual that will fully enable the Death Devil's descent on Earth.

As Yoru mentioned in chapter 192, Death's arrival would be met with the high-ranking Devils emerging to greet her. Which Devils this could mean isn't clear, but judging by Yoru's words, it will most likely be the Three Horsemen (considering Nayuta is still alive), the Primal Fears, and some other Devils whose powers exceed those of regular Devils.

Again, as mentioned, this could happen as part of a ceremony. Moreover, Fami revealing that she has a spot on the "planning committee" is likely another nod to this. If this is the case, it would bring events a full circle in terms of the cycle of despair, i.e., happy/good/calm times are followed by a major unfortunate/dark incident that causes upset.

In Conclusion

The Nostradamus Prophecy (Image via Viz Media)

In conclusion, Chainsaw Man chapter 194 subtly builds upon Fujimoto’s intricate storytelling, blending nostalgia, foreshadowing, and dark humor. The Fami-Nayuta parallel adds an emotional layer, reminding fans of the latter’s unique morality and her absence from the current events. However, beyond nostalgia, Fami’s revelation about the festival may serve as a cryptic warning, hinting at a hidden ritual tied to the Death Devil’s inevitable arrival.

Given the established lore, this moment could be a precursor to a larger conflict involving high-ranking Devils, including the other Horsemen and the Primal Fears. Fujimoto’s signature style of weaving lighthearted moments into ominous setups suggests that a significant turning point is approaching. The festival could be a harmless distraction or a calculated event.

But the series certainly continues to keep its readers heavily engaged thanks to its expert storytelling and carefully placed hints.

