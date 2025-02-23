Chainsaw Man chapter 193 reiterates Denji's greatest desire in the cruelest way

Chainsaw Man chapter 193 was an intriguing development to Tatsuki Fujimoto's chaotic story. In a nutshell, Yoru made Denji a Makima-esque offer which puts him back at a very familiar crossroads. Moreover, it is all too reminiscent of the way that the War Devil does so, displaying her intentions openly and playing greatly on the boy's weaknesses.

That is exactly what Chainsaw Man chapter 193 reiterates in the cruelest of ways. It is an already established fact that Denji is quite a disturbed individual, considering his turbulent past. Just when things seemed to be looking better, it all went downhill for the poor boy. Now, once again, the same thing is repeating and Denji must make a tough choice.

Chainsaw Man chapter 193: Denji's greatest desire is cruelly reinstated

Chainsaw Man chapter 193 revealed a side of Denji that was always present, just hidden underneath his usual demeanor. Previously, it took Makima's gradual manipulation to bring it into the spotlight before it got buried for a while. Now, yet again, this side of the boy has reared its head following major swaying from Yoru's end.

When Yoru clarified that Asa Mitaka liked him (which she knew due to their sharing their feelings), Denji tensed up and was visibly stunned. To add in, Yoru too admitted to having a soft spot for him. This caused the boy to become speechless, being unable to entirely process what was being said to him due to utter disbelief and even shock.

But then again, this is who Denji really is. Throughout his life, he had been starved of affection and care. His father left him a massive debt and the Yakuza weren't particularly kind to him either. He made ends meet by slaying Devils and selling parts of himself - a deeply troubled existence. To make matters worse, Makima carefully constructed an ideal world for him.

Yoru (Image via Viz Media)

However, her selfish goals disallowed a moment's happiness to the boy as it was snatched away. Even now, Chainsaw Man's powers are coveted, especially with Death's arrival beckoning. Public Safety and Yoru intend to weaponize him to fight off the Death Devil, regardless of what he feels. In essence, he has been targeted, harmed, and manipulated for a large part of his existence.

That has made him desperate for attention and love, a yearning that comes from deep within. This is why he always runs head-first to wherever it comes from. While appearing as an adolescent, he is still a child on the inside, one that has been starved, neglected, abused, and dominated by external forces all for their own benefit.

Hence, he is willing to cling to anything that will feed his greatest desire - to feel loved, relevant, and wanted. In moments like in Chainsaw Man chapter 193, it takes hold of him and doesn't let go. While it might seem that physical intimacy is often on his mind, it is actually the desire to feel wanted and loved by someone who doesn't wish to use him but wants him for him.

Final thoughts

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

Chainsaw Man chapter 193 cruelly reinforces Denji’s deepest longing to be loved and cherished by presenting him with a painfully familiar temptation. Yoru’s offer isn't simply another shallow advance, but her directly preying on Denji’s emotional vulnerability, similar to how Makima once did. His reaction to Yoru's words, especially the revelation that Asa and herself had feelings for him, exposes the fragile, neglected boy beneath his reckless bravado.

Throughout his life, Denji has been the victim of manipulation and abuse, deprived of the most basic and genuine affection, thereby making him desperate for any semblance of love. The tragic irony is that this is what often leads him into the hands of those who seek to exploit him. Chainsaw Man chapter 193 expertly showcases this cycle, pushing Denji into yet another cruel test of his desires.

Ultimately, his greatest wish - to be wanted for who he is - remains painfully far away, making his character arc even more heartwrenching.

