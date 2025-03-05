Chainsaw Man chapter 196: Release date and time, countdown, what to expect, and more

Chainsaw Man chapter 196 is set to release on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 12AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With War Devil Yoru teased as a bigger threat than the Death Devil, and an apparent new Four Horsemen Devil being introduced at the issue’s end, fans have no idea what to expect from chapter 196.

Ad

Unfortunately, fans have no way of knowing what will happen for sure with no verifiable spoilers for Chainsaw Man chapter 196 and beyond at the time of this article’s writing. What fans do at least have is confirmed release information for the issue, which is set to release in a matter of days rather than weeks.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the latest release information for Chainsaw Man 196, as well as speculates on what to expect from it.

Ad

Trending

Chainsaw Man chapter 196 release date and time

Chainsaw Man chapter 196 will likely set up Asa leaking Yoru's plans to Denji (Image via Shueisha)

Chainsaw Man chapter 196 is set to be released on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 at 12AM JST. For most international audiences, this means a local daytime release on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. A select few international audiences will instead see the issue release in the extremely early morning hours of Wednesday, March 12, 2025, like Japanese readers.

Ad

Chainsaw Man chapter 196 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local date and time Pacific Standard Time 7AM, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10AM, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 3PM, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Central European Time 4PM, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30PM, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11PM, Tuesday, March 11, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12AM, Wednesday, March 12, 2025 Australia Central Time 1:30AM, Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to read Chainsaw Man chapter 196

Denji will likely learn just how evil a Devil can be in Chainsaw Man chapter 196 (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Fans can read the issue on either Viz Media’s official website, Shueisha’s MANGA Plus service, or Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app. The former two are free services which grant readers access to the first and latest three issues of a series. The lattermost is a paid, subscription-based service which grants readers access to a series in its entirety.

Ad

Chainsaw Man chapter 195 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chainsaw Man chapter 195 began with Asa turning her Bang on herself before saying she’s scared and can’t go through with it. She then pointed the Bang at Denji again, telling him to kill her or else she’d kill him instead. She then alleged that Yoru was planning “something even worse than humanity’s extinction,” referencing the threat the Death Devil poses. Asa likewise begged Denji to kill her and Yoru now before she can go through with it.

Ad

Denji asked her if she was serious and if so, why she was pointing the Bang at him. She said she didn’t have the guts to take her own life while rebuking herself for while angrily cursing her thought that she could befriend Yoru. Denji, clearly thinking of Pochita, said he thought they could be friends, but Asa rejected this, telling him to kill her or die. He likewise grabbed a nearby chair and swung it at her, but she dodged, causing it to shatter on the ground where she was.

Ad

Asa then called Denji a murderer while saying she wasn’t mentally prepared. He responded that one is never mentally prepared to die, prompting Yoru to share her true feelings of inadequacy and complicitness. Denji said they were having fun and to think about that later as he told her to blast a hole through an abandoned building, which she all but did before focus shifted. The issue ended with an apparent Four Horsemen Devil being introduced as an alleged savior.

Ad

What to expect from Chainsaw Man chapter 196 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chainsaw Man chapter 196 should open up with a continued focus on this apparent Four Horsemen Devil who was introduced as a transfer student to her new class. Her behavior will likely be the main focus here, with her initial characterization coming off as anxious and timid.

This will likely continue as she interacts with the other students as another, more sinister side to her is also teased. The issue should end with a shift in focus back to Asa and Denji, where the latter will likely set up more information about Yoru’s plan from the former in the subsequent release.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback