Fami's plan in Chainsaw Man may mirror that of a beloved Part 1 villain

Fami, the famine devil, was first featured in the Chainsaw Man manga series during the Academy arc saga. She is part of the Four Horsemen, consisting of the control devil— Makima, the war devil— Yoru, the famine devil— Fami, and the Death Devil. Fami's ultimate goal is to stop the prophecy of Nostradamus, which would end humanity and let the devils take over.

However, her plan may not be as original as it seems and might be similar to Makima's. This article explores the reasons why this might be the case.

Fami and Makima from Chainsaw Man might be thinking the same way

Fami and Makima from the Chainsaw Man manga (Image via Shueisha)

The main motive of Fami might be to make Yoru, the War Devil, one of her pawns, even though Asa or Denji could have been prime candidates. This is similar to what Makima did with Denji in part one. Fami may plan to coerce and build up Yoru, only to tear everything away from her. While Yoru is getting her power back, she has been seen to survive without it.

Readers have seen Makima with a similar motive of manipulating Denji into embodying Chainsaw Man by breaking him down psychologically. She forces him into killing people close to him and deprives him of his newfound life.

She did this to add the Chainsaw devil to her arsenal and gain immense power over the world, using him as a tool. She was so enveloped in her plan that she even considered sacrificing herself if it meant accomplishing it.

Fami and Makima share their positions among the Four Horsemen, having tendencies of manipulation and a strong desire to take control of a situation. Regarding strategic planning, they both like to stay behind the scenes while planning their actions and exploit situations to achieve their goals. The manga has multiple examples of both working this way.

The Three Horsemen Makima, Yoru, and Fami (Image via Shueisha)

Both Fami and Makima like to influence people using their charm and take control of others to reach their goals. Yet, unlike Makima, Fami isn't direct about it. She likes to cause chaos and watch everything fall apart from the sidelines. Makima, on the other hand, likes to take things up by herself in a direct approach.

While many similarities can be seen between Fami and Makima, there are also a lot of differences in their approach. While Makima relies on her control of devil powers, Fami counts on inciting fear and chaos by using the Falling Devil and other powerful devils under her command.

Final Thoughts

The Aging Devil from Chainsaw Man (Image via Shueisha)

What Fami accomplished, or plans to accomplish is the same thing Makima tried with Denji. They are known to be very determined about their goals. Neither one tends to back down and will go to extreme lengths.

While Fami and Makima have different perspectives on goals, their paths are identical. It is safe to say that the goals in question are so similar that they can be mistaken for the same if not pointed out separately.

