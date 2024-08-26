10 Chainsaw Man characters who can easily defeat All for One from My Hero Academia

Chainsaw Man characters are as distinct as they are powerful. The concept of Devils embodying fears and their strength being proportional to the power of that fear is quite quirky. As such, upon the series' introduction, we could think of the basic Devils shown to us. But as the series progressed, fans got to see Devils that embodied greater fears and possessed terrifying powers.

In a similar context, the idea of Quirks in My Hero Academia is notable too. Among Kohei Horikoshi's characters, All For One (AFO) stands out. With a Quirk to steal Quirks and make his own, the sky is the limit. But what happens when AFO faces off against the unconventional Chainsaw Man characters? Here's a list of Chainsaw Man characters who could drub AFO in a bout.

Disclaimer: This article contains the author's opinions and has been listed in no particular order.

Chainsaw Man characters who can trounce My Hero Academia's All For One

1) Chainsaw Man (full power)

Chainsaw Man (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto, Viz Media)

The protagonist of the titular series, Chainsaw Man himself, kicks off this list of Chainsaw Man characters. By now, as far as the series has progressed, this character needs no introduction. Though we have seen his true form only a couple of times, those instances were enough to showcase why he was so feared among Devils.

With far-beyond-enhanced capabilities like speed, strength, durability, and healing, Chainsaw Man's Devil Erasure ability stands unmatched in the Chainsaw Man universe. In a fight against AFO, Chainsaw Man in his true form would keep coming at the villain till he won, and the series serves as a testament to this.

His powers are too great to suppress, and whatever Quirk AFO might use will likely find itself not doing much against the Hero of Hell.

2) Makima

Makima (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto, Viz Media)

The antagonist of the Public Safety Saga, Makima, joins this list of Chainsaw Man characters capable of trouncing AFO. The orange-haired woman stands as the definition of "looks can be deceiving." On the outside, she appears calm, kind, and gentle, but inside lurks her true nature, which is cunning, cold, and manipulative. Later revealed to be the Control Devil, Makima is likely one of animanga's more terrifying villains.

She goes to extremes for what she wants and views others as mere tools or toys for her amusement. Although much of her powers weren't revealed, whatever was seen proved why she was so dangerous. Her keen IQ coupled with her Control Devil powers (like Force Manipulation and Control) make her a tough opponent. Not to mention, she is also physically skilled, having been trained from a young age.

3) Quanxi

Quanxi (Image via Tatsuki Fujimot, Viz Media)

Excluding "The First Devil Hunter" Quanxi from this list of Chainsaw Man characters would be improper. A fan favorite, Quanxi was first seen during the International Assassins Arc before reappearing in subsequent arcs. She undoubtedly backs her title with her breathtaking skills as a Devil Hunter.

But her physically enhanced capabilities and sword skills aren't her only assets. She is also the Bow Hybrid, possessing the powers of the Bow Devil. In her Hybrid State, she gains access to extremely powerful crossbows that can penerate and wipe out anything easily. Against an opponent so skilled, AFO would definitely struggle to land a solid hit. Even if he did defeat/kill her, her Hybrid powers would ensure she lives again.

4) Asa Mitaka/Yoru

Asa Mitaka/Yoru (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto, Viz Media)

Introduced not too long ago and soaring high up the popularity rankings, Asa Mitaka/Yoru find themselves on this list of Chainsaw Man characters as well. While Asa is just an ordinary girl, Yoru is the War Devil who shares Asa's body with her. One of the Four Horsemen, Yoru, took control of half of Asa's brain and switched in as long as Asa was not stricken with fear. This is what makes the pair unique.

Due to having been partially consumed by Chainsaw Man previously, Yoru lost most of her powers as the concept of War was reduced to movies and games. Currently, her powers are limited but impressive nonetheless: enhanced physical capabilities, weapon creation through flesh and objects, swordsmanship, spearmanship, and strategic intelligence.

Such abilities against AFO would likely prove tough for the villain to overcome. Not to mention, she is still powerful despite not being at full power.

5) Darkness Devil

Darkness Devil (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto, Viz Media)

The Darkness Devil is one that embodies the primal fear of the dark. This is one of those Chainsaw Man characters that makes limited appearances but made a mark when it did so. Much is unknown of the Darkness Devil, except that it attacks whatever it perceives as a threat. As seen during the International Assassins Arc, it effortlessly decimated the Devil Hunter cohort.

If pitted against AFO, the villain might find himself with his hands tied. This Primal Devil will likely go all-out and continue attacking till AFO can no longer continue. A transcendent being, the Darkness Devil is nearly immortal, possesses an immense healing factor (when in the dark), Darkness and Force Manipulation, and can summon other Devils. Truly, a terrifying opponent for anyone.

6) Gun Devil

Gun Devil (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto, Viz Media)

Another one of the Chainsaw Man characters with very limited screen time, the Gun Devil was one of the most feared yet most sought-after characters. From the beginning of the series, Aki Hayakawa has had only one sole main goal: to hunt the Gun Devil and take revenge for what it did to his family.

We see this Devil only briefly during the Gun Devil Arc, when it faces off against Makima. Even during this cameo, we see the extent of powers as it powers through land towards Makima. Despite not being at full strength, it managed to cause devastation in its wake.

With the kind of power the Gun Devil possesses, it would rain bullets on AFO till the villain gets wiped out. While he may be able to put up a shield of some sort, it might not last long given the perpetual fear of guns that fuels this Devil.

7) Hell Devil

Hell Devil (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto, Viz Media)

Seen just twice in the series, the Hell Devil is one of the more terrifying Chainsaw Man characters. It made its first appearance during the International Assassins Arc when Santa Claus summoned it to take everyone to Hell. Later, it was glimpsed again during the Control Devil Arc, summoned by Kishibe's squad to condemn Makima to Hell.

Very little is known of this Devil, apart from the fact that it possesses regular Devil abilities. Embodying the fear of Hell, it can appear from a door in the sky and send individuals to Hell. In its domain, it will likely be quite powerful, like other Devils.

8) Bomb Devil

Bomb Devil (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto, Viz Media)

One of the much-loved Chainsaw Man characters, Reze, Bomb Devil, or Bomb Girl, is rightfully on this list. Given her own arc, i.e., the Bomb Girl Arc, Reze justified the love she received from fans. Appearing as a kind and gentle girl initially, Reze put on a facade to get closer to Denji. It was soon revealed that she had received intense military training from a young age.

Thus, she had developed incredible physical prowess coupled with knifemanship and hand-to-hand combat. Moreover, being the Bomb Devil, she possessed formidable abilities when transformed, like augmented durability, explosion creation, and self-detonation. If pitted against AFO, despite the villain's previous battle experience, the Bomb Girl will come out on top due to her overall skillset.

9) Falling Devil

Falling Devil (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto, Viz Media)

An intriguing face in the series, the Falling Devil is also on this list of Chainsaw Man characters who can trounce AFO. Embodying the Primal Fear of Falling, the Falling Devil acts as subordinate to Fami. She also seems subservient to the wishes of other Devils.

As seen during the Falling Devil Arc, this possesses near immortality thanks to her immense healing factor. She even possesses a connection to Hell and Gravity Manipulation, which might be one of her main weapons. Moreover, she can also manipulate thoughts, compelling her victims to relive their most traumatic memories. Further, the Falling Devil can control bodies and objects too. Her weakness is her low durability.

While AFO might be able to leverage that, he will need to first find the opportunity to do so. As seen in the manga, the Falling Devil attacks relentlessly.

10) Famine Devil

Fami (Image via Tatsuki Fujimoto, Viz Media)

Concluding this list of Chainsaw Man characters able to beat AFO is Fami, or the Famine Devil. Appearing eerily calm, composed, and cold, Fami embodies the fear of famine, and such are her abilities. Aside from enhanced healing and teleportation, she can enslave the "hungry" to use as her pawns. Among those enslaved are the Falling Devil, Fire Devil, and Guillotine Devil.

She is shown to be quite clever as well. Considering the extent of her abilities, it wouldn't be extraordinary that she summoned the above-mentioned Devils to aid her beat AFO. Moreover, the Fire Devil grows in strength the more contracts it makes, so by now, it is quite powerful. What starts out as 1v1 could turn into a 4v1. It would be interesting to see AFO fight this set of Chainsaw Man characters.

