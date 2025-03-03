5 anime betrayals that made no sense (& 5 where the traitor had no other choice)

The world of anime is filled with shocking plot twists, but few narrative devices strike as deeply as anime betrayals. Treasonous moments within narratives do more than alter plot lines as they permanently alter character trajectories. They also completely reshape fictional worlds and emotionally devastate audiences.

Anime betrayals range from calculated political moves to desperate survival tactics and exhibit different levels of justification. Fans encounter betrayals that seem forced and nonsensical, while other betrayals appear as unavoidable tragedies that push characters toward impossible choices.

The analysis of anime's significant betrayals investigates why these crucial narrative events either succeed or fail to make an impact.

5 anime betrayals that made no sense

1) Sōsuke Aizen from Bleach

Sōsuke Aizen as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The twist of Aizen’s betrayal remains one of the most infamous anime betrayals, yet it fails because of its tangled execution. Within Soul Society, Aizen maintained a scholarly appearance until he exposed his true nature as the perpetrator of numerous terrible acts.

The staging of the reveal was masterful, yet his desire to destroy Soul Society and achieve godhood through the Ōken ended up feeling meaningless. Aizen's betrayal lost its sense of logic because he became overwhelmingly powerful all of a sudden. His Zanpakutō's flawless hypnosis ability resolved all plot issues while his planning skills approached omniscience.

The series caused additional frustration by retroactively modifying many previous events to align them with his grand design, making one of the biggest anime betrayals feel like an afterthought.

2) Char Aznable from Mobile Suit Gundam

Char Aznable as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Sunrise)

Char Aznable's ever-changing allegiances in Gundam establish one of anime's most conflicted characters, while his anime betrayals show inconsistent patterns. Char Aznable begins his journey with a desire to take revenge on the Zabi family who killed his father, but his motivations become increasingly complicated throughout the series.

Char's counterattack shows him adopting environmental extremism, where he plans to blast Earth with asteroids to relocate humanity into space. The extreme shift in his behavior appears unrelated to his initial portrayal, which results in his anime betrayals being influenced by the franchise's need for an ongoing antagonist rather than logical character progression.

3) Griffith from Berserk

Griffith as seen in the anime (Image via Studio 4°C)

The Eclipse scene where Griffith betrays his allies and delivers one of the most shocking anime betrayals, yet remains unbelievable even for Berserk's dark fantasy universe. The decision to sacrifice his faithful Band of the Hawk appears excessive and disproportionate for someone as driven as Griffith.

The storyline attempts to explain his behavior by pointing to his intense ambition and damaged mental state. However, it fails because his transformation from injured commander to sinister traitor occurs too quickly to appear believable.

His descent into villainy feels more like a narrative necessity than natural character progression, making one of the most infamous anime betrayals seem forced rather than truly earned.

4) Reiner & Bertholdt from Attack on Titan

Reiner & Bertholdt as seen in the anime (Image via MAPPA)

While the disclosure that Reiner and Bertholdt were the Armored and Colossal Titans shocked many anime fans initially, their deceitfulness proved harder to sustain. This marked one of the most unexpected anime betrayals.

The true connections they formed with Survey Corps members clashed with their assignment to eliminate humanity inside the walls. In turn, this led to an internal psychological conflict that the narrative explored using Reiner's "soldier versus warrior" mindset.

However, this internal conflict doesn't adequately explain why they continued their destructive mission after developing real friendships. Their betrayal ultimately feels forced by their original mission parameters rather than emerging organically from their evolving characters, making one of the most significant anime betrayals seem more plot-driven than character-driven.

5) Rachel from Tower of God

Rachel as seen in the anime (Image via The Answer Studio)

Few anime betrayals have generated as much viewer hatred as Rachel pushing Bam down the tower after he devoted himself to helping her climb. The series tries to explain her actions by her jealousy of Bam's natural abilities and her ambition to "see the stars," yet her betrayal fails to be adequately justified.

The illogical aspect of Rachel's betrayal lies in its counterproductive effects on her personal objectives. Bam stood as her strongest ally who was committed to helping her achieve her goal of reaching the tower's summit.

This is why Rachel’s actions stand out as one of the most frustrating anime betrayals, as they seem contrived solely to create dramatic tension rather than arising from genuine character motivation.

5 anime betrayals where the traitor had no other choice

1) Itachi Uchiha from Naruto

Itachi Uchiha as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Initially presented as the heartless killer who slaughtered his entire clan, Itachi’s true motives recontextualize one of the most tragic anime betrayals. Faced with the impossible choice between allowing the Uchiha clan's coup to trigger a devastating civil war or eliminating his family to save the village and his brother, Itachi chose the option with the fewest casualties.

Itachi's betrayal becomes extraordinary because he embraces his role as the villain while carrying both the village's hatred and his brother's love to preserve peace. Itachi's treachery becomes a profound sacrifice when he bears the village's hatred alone to protect Sasuke from afar, which adds significant depth to his character throughout the series.

2) Lelouch vi Britannia from Code Geass

Lelouch vi Britannia as seen in the anime (Image via Sunrise Studios)

The culmination of Lelouch's betrayals against his friends and family reaches its peak with the Zero Requiem. Lelouch becomes the world's ultimate tyrant, then plans his public execution to rally humanity against him as their shared foe. What makes Lelouch's betrayals justified is their calculated purpose within his larger plan.

Each act of treachery, while painful to those he cares about, serves his ultimate goal of creating a gentler world for his sister, Nunnally. His willingness to be remembered as history's villain demonstrates how his betrayals weren't born from malice but from necessary sacrifice.

3) Kaworu Nagisa from Neon Genesis Evangelion

Kaworu Nagisa as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Khara)

As the final Angel, Kaworu's very existence was a betrayal of humanity, yet his brief role in the series creates one of anime's most poignant moments of self-sacrifice. Drawn to Shinji by a genuine connection, Kaworu chooses humanity's survival over his instinctual purpose.

The tragedy of Kaworu's betrayal lies in its inevitability—born as humanity's enemy, he had no choice in his nature. Yet, when given the opportunity to cause the Third Impact, he instead asks Shinji to destroy him. This reversal of his predetermined betrayal transforms it from villainous to heroic, showcasing how choice can triumph over destiny.

4) Homura Akemi from Madoka Magica

Homura Akemi as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Shaft)

Homura betrays Madoka's wish after endless time loops trying to prevent her magical girl fate by rewriting reality completely. Homura acts out of desperate love when she repeatedly sees Madoka sacrifice herself instead of acting with malice. Homura's betrayal stands out because it forces us to question if selfless wishes always lead to the correct outcomes.

Homura's choice to protect Madoka's happiness instead of accepting her sacrifice stands against the traditional narrative of heroism and salvation within the series. Her betrayal becomes understandable because it stems from seeing her friend die over and over again which gives her actions a degree of justification despite the moral ambiguity.

5) Yuga Aoyama from My Hero Academia

Yuga Aoyama as seen in the anime (Image via Bones)

Aoyama's revelation as the U.A. traitor delivers a surprising twist by choosing the least suspicious candidate. Aoyama acted as a traitor under severe coercion because All For One threatened to take his parents' lives if Aoyama did not agree to become a spy.

The narrative power of Aoyama's betrayal stems from its reflection of My Hero Academia's exploration of heroism. His later feelings of remorse, paired with his redemption efforts, highlight how courage becomes complex when faced with impossible scenarios. The series reveals that individuals who betray others against their wishes can still discover opportunities for redemption.

Conclusion

Compelling betrayals in anime resonate with audiences because they expose essential truths about the characters involved. These treacherous moments maintain lasting impacts on story paths and emotional realms regardless of whether they appear justified or senseless.

The most impactful betrayals appear necessary in hindsight because they naturally progress from established motivations instead of serving as arbitrary plot twists. The betrayals force viewers to reexamine their perceptions of loyalty and the concepts of necessity and sacrifice.

Betrayals in anime serve as essential narrative devices that explore human relationship complexities and decision-making conflicts between opposing values and impossible situations.

