Dragon Ball Daima episode 20: Goku unleashes Super Saiyan 4 at maximum as Majin Kuu becomes the new Supreme Demon King

With the release of Dragon Ball Daima episode 20, the anime finally saw King Gomah get defeated. Surprisingly, it wasn't Super Saiyan 4 Son Goku but Majin Kuu who defeated King Gomah. With that, Majin Kuu was named the new Supreme Demon King.

The previous episode saw Glorio betray Arinsu and use the Dragon Balls to turn Goku and his friends back into their original state. This development boosted the heroes' strength, allowing them to fight back. After Arinsu suggested a way to defeat Gomah, Goku unleashed his Super Saiyan 4 to fight the Supreme Demon King.

Dragon Ball Daima episode 20: Goku and friends find two more Tertius Oculus

Son Goku as seen in Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima episode 20, titled Maximum, picked up from where the previous episode ended as Son Goku unleashed his Super Saiyan 4 form to fight King Gomah. Unfortunately, while Goku pushed back Gomah, the Supreme Demon King kept using the Tertrius Oculus to heal himself.

Thus, with his energy slowly draining, Goku decided to try and end the fight with one big attack. Goku unleashed his Super Saiyan 4 form to the maximum and prepared his Kamehameha. While Gomah tried countering this with an attack of his own, the Kamehameha surpassed Gomah's attack and went through his body. This attack not only left a hole in Gomah's torso but also formed a crater connecting all three Demon Realms.

King Gomah as seen in Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 (Image via Toei Animation)

As planned, Piccolo used this opportunity to hit Gomah thrice on the back of his head. Unfortunately, after two hits, Gomah realized what Piccolo was trying to do and smacked him away. Right after, Gomah healed himself using the Evil Third Eye and unleashed his full strength. Amidst this, Majin Kuu, who was trying to protect Arinsu's book, was blown up behind Gomah's head. The Majin seized this opportunity to hit him thrice and eject the Tertian Oculus.

As the Evil Third Eye dropped right in front of Glorio, he stomped on it, destroying it. This development saw King Gomah revert to his original form while Majin Kuu was hailed as the hero. Just as everyone started celebrating, Arinsu and Marba discussed Gomah's punishment. While they planned to exile him for 100 years, Piccolo took off a year for not harming Dende. Arinsu asked Marba to imprison Degesu with Gomah to keep him company. With that, the anime saw Marba use Mafuba to contain both Gomah and Degesu.

Majin Kuu and Arinsu as seen in Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 (Image via Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 later saw Supreme Kai and others discussing who should be named the next Supreme Demon King. Given her sliver of conscience and seniority, Nahare suggested Arisnu to take the position. Just as Arinsu rejected the offer, Neva informed them that the next in line to succeed the position would be the one who defeated the previous Supreme Demon King. With that, Majin Kuu was named the new Supreme Demon King.

While everyone was shocked, it did not seem like a bad idea. Kuu chose Arinsu as his Vice-Supreme Demon King. Right after, he appointed Majin Duu, Neva, Marba, Glorio, and King Kadan as his ministers. While Kuu also offered Goku and others a position, as expected, they wanted to return home.

Dragon Ball Daima episode 20 then saw Goku and his friends packing up to return to Earth. Panzy gave Bulma Majilite as promised, while Kuu and Duu offered them cookies for the journey. During this, Vegeta questioned Goku about his Super Saiyan 4 transformation. Goku confirmed that he unlocked the new form after fighting Majin Buu.

The episode then saw Goku and his friends depart from the Kadan Castle. During their journey back home, Goku asked Glorio to stop at the store from where they purchased the Medibugs.

Goku and friends finding the two Tertius Oculus (Image via Toei Animation)

While Goku, Bulma, and others looked through the store, Panzy found an old dusty bowl in a corner. Shockingly, this bowl contained two Tertrius Oculus. As revealed by the store owner, she had three of them, but due to their high price, she had only sold one till now. This revelation left Goku, Panzy, Bulma, Glorio, and Supreme Kai shocked to their core.

