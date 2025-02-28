Hell Teacher Nube unveils first trailer, new visual, cast, and more

On Friday, February 28, 2025, REMOW informed Sportskeeda Anime about the first trailer for Hell Teacher Nube anime via email correspondence. In addition, the anime also a new visual, additional cast and staff members ahead of its July 2025 premiere.

Hell Teacher Nube, written by Shou Makura and illustrated by Takeshi Okano, is a Japanese manga serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump from 1993 to 1999. The manga has sold over 29 million copies worldwide and is set to receive a new anime adaptation produced by Studio Kai.

Hell Teacher Nube's first trailer reveals additional cast and more

On Friday, February 28, 2025, REMOW released the first full trailer for Hell Teacher Nube anime. The trailer first gave fans an idea about Meisuke Nueno's relationship with his students in class. He asked his students to call him Nube and subsequently, his students could be seen asking him questions and for help.

Additionally, the trailer showed a mysterious young man who knew Nube, Kyosuke Tamamo, a girl who claims to be Nube's wife, Yukime, and another teacher from the school, Ms. Ritsuko Takahashi. Lastly, the trailer showed Nube unleashing the power of his Demon’s Hand to fight against the evil force.

As for the new key visual, it features the protagonist Nube with eyes of determination as he protects his students. Set in Domori Elementary School, Nube can be seen holding the scripture in his right hand and the Demon’s Hand sealed in his left hand.

As for the students and Ms. Ritsuka, they can be seen with a fearful expression that gives a sense of dread and anticipation over what kinds of Yokai Nube will have to fight against. Two characters can also be spotted atop the school building. Unfortunately, there is no way to decipher their identities.

Additional cast members for Hell Teacher Nube anime (Image via Studio Kai)

In addition, REMOW also announced the additional cast members for the anime. The cast members are as follows:

Ryoko Shiraishi as Hiroshi Takeno

Aya Suzaki as Kyoko Inaba

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Miki Hosokawa

Ryota Iwasaki as Katsuya Kimura

Shiho Kokido as Makoto Kurita.

Aya Endo as Ritsuko Takahashi

Ai Kakuma as Yukime

Toshiyuki Morikawa as Kyosuke Tamamo

Lastly, the anime also announced its staff members. Director Yasuyuki Oishi is set to helm the series. He will be joined by Yoshiki Okusa as the Head Writer. Yuu Yoshiyama will be responsible for Character Design, and Evan Call will be in charge of the music.

