Pokémon Concierge season 2 confirms Netflix release window in new PV

Thursday, February 27, 2025 saw Pokémon Concierge season 2 announce its September 2025 release window for new episodes via a new trailer for the series. The trailer was shared by The Pokémon Company during the Pokémon Presents stream earlier today, and highlights new motion test footage for the upcoming second season.

The new episodes for Pokémon Concierge season 2 were previously reported as having been in production since February 2024. Moreover, it was also revealed that the first four episodes of the stop–motion animated series are streaming for free on YouTube until March 9. The series debuted with its first four episodes on Netflix on December 28, 2023.

Pokémon Concierge season 2 trailer highlights setting, Haru and Psyduck’s new adventures, and more

The latest trailer for Pokémon Concierge season 2 begins by briefly explaining what the series is and what its setting is. Several resort guests of Pokémon and humans alike are seen as focus shifts to titular concierge and main character Haru, and her companion Psyduck. The trailer teases new interactions and adventures for the pair, while also highlighting new Pokémon they’ll meet in season 2 via test footage for these new companions.

Some of the new Pokémon shown here include Shinx, Arcanine (the evolution of Growlithe), and Corphish. The trailer ends by reminding viewers of the first four episodes being available for free on the Pokémon YouTube channel. The episodes will be streaming for free until Sunday, March 9, 2025. As of this article’s writing, the release date for season 2 hasn't been narrowed down beyond the aforementioned September 2025 release window.

The Japanese cast for Pokémon Concierge season 2 will presumably see returning cast members from the first season. This would include Non as Haru, Ai Fairouz as Arisa, Eita Okuno as Taira, and Yoshiko Takemura as Watanabe. Karen Fukuhara voices protagonist Haru in the series’ English dub, with Mariya Takeuchi performing the series’ theme song “Have a Good Time Here.” Netflix simply describes the series:

“This delightful stop-motion animation tells the story of a concierge named Haru, who works at a resort just for Pokémon, and the guests who come to visit.”

The stop–motion production company dwarf studios has animated the episodes thus far, but it’s unconfirmed as of this article’s writing whether or not the studio will return for season 2. Iku Ogawa directed the first season, with Harumi Doki writing the scripts. Tadahiro Uesugi is credited for concept art and character designs in the first season.

The franchise also has the ongoing Pokémon Horizons television anime series, notable for being the first to not feature longtime franchise protagonist Ash Ketchum. He and his Pikachu partner are replaced by dual protagonists Liko and Roy, who are joined by 9th-generation starters from the Violet and Scarlet video games Fuecoco, Quaxly, and Sprigatito.

