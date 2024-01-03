5 reasons why Pokemon Concierge is so popular

The Pokemon Company and Dwarf Studios dropped Pokemon Concierge towards the tail end of December to wrap up 2023. It has been extremely well received by Pokemon fans all over the world. Viewers have been gushing about the Japanese stop-motion animated series ever since its launch, discussing the art style, the content, and the episodes.

When people got their first look at this show, it felt a bit underwhelming, leaving everyone wanting a lot more than what was teased in the trailer. Now that we have seen four episodes of this series on Netflix, people are going wild on the internet asking for more.

In this article, we will go through a few reasons that made Pokemon Concierge unique and popular in such a short time.

5 reasons why people love Pokemon Concierge

1) Stunning visuals

Scene from the show (Image via TPC)

The whole series looks gorgeous. Even though it is a modern-style stop-motion animated series, every frame has been handcrafted, and you can see the attention to detail in design and movement.

The human designs might not sit well with some of the Pokemon fans as they are quite different from what we are used to seeing in the main series anime and games. You can see the exaggerated cartoony theme of the series, and it surprisingly blends well with the design of the Pokemon.

However, this felt like a breath of fresh air, and the new design will definitely grow on you as you sit through the series. Furthermore, it is interesting how Dwarf Studios managed to give a sense of magnanimity when it comes to the scale of the world, given that everything was done inside physical sets.

With a lot of artistic prowess and a bit of greenscreen compositing, everyone involved in Pokemon Concierge has done a commendable job of creating stunning visuals.

2) Pinch of nostalgia

Scene from the show (Image via TPC)

Even though Pokemon Concierge was an entirely new venture from The Pokemon Company, this beautiful Japanese stop-motion animated series managed to give people a walk-down memory. They managed to portray a beautiful relationship between humans and Pokemon.

The human mind seeks comfort in familiarity. With the various OG Pocket Monsters being shown in the initial episode, like Magicarp, Psyduck, and the rest, the show immediately managed to draw the attention of everyone watching it.

We see Haru, the protagonist, trying to fit into her new job at the Pokemon Resort, which we can all relate to. It is difficult to move to a new place and not feel like a fish out of water, like the Magicarp that was having trouble swimming despite being a Water-type critter.

This way, the show managed to pass subtle messages that viewers could take home, just like Haru did. She learned that she must do what she enjoys. Even if she is meant to fit in somewhere, that might not be the best for her.

3) Entertainment value

People and their Pokemon at Pokemon Resort (Image via TPC)

Pokemon Concierge is a very entertaining, stop-motion animated Netflix series that brings together the world of humans and Pokemon in a way never seen before. The community has praised how The Pokemon Company has put this show on the table.

Even though there are very few episodes for people to actually watch, there is a lot that these four episodes hold in them. You could watch the show over and over again, and you would not get bored. The stop-motion format of this series enhances the comedic timing, especially when you consider the shenanigans Haru and Psyduck showcase in the first and second episodes.

This animated series is indeed one of a kind when it comes to media entertainment in the Pokemon world.

4) Quality of production

Haru, as seen in the series (Image via TPC)

As mentioned earlier, The Pokemon Company and Dwarf Studios have paid a lot of attention to detail, even in the slightest intricate design and animation.

Their commitment to the high production value of Pokemon Concierge is one of the bigger reasons for its success at the beginning of 2024, and we feel that it will only climb with time.

When it comes to stop-motion animations, there is a lot of meticulous crafting that goes into every frame. To think about how many frames were made by hand to provide flawless and fluid animations shows the dedication of everyone who has made Pokemon Concierge a reality.

5) Warm and engaging theme

Reddit post of a fan craving for more episodes (Image via Reddit)

Every episode of Pokemon Concierge has a nonchalant vibe. It deviates from the popular high-octane Pokemon battles and gives us something to sit back and enjoy.

Throughout the show, we can see Haru learning new things. We can witness her growth as a character, and that hits home with many people, especially those involved in taking care of people and animals in the real world.

Haru is a wonderful host and caretaker. Whether you talk about attending to guests at the Pokemon Resort or looking after their Pokemon, she does a commendable job.

How Pokemon Concierge builds the story has left most, if not all, viewers wanting more. Fans have been eagerly waiting and asking for more episodes. While there has been no hint from official sources, we can assume that The Pokemon Company may have a second season of Pokemon Concierge in the pipeline.