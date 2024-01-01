Pokemon Concierge Season 1 recap

Pokemon Concierge is the latest animated project from the minds behind the Pocket Monsters franchise. The first season of the show consists of four episodes and is being made available through Netflix. The series debuted on December 28, 2023, and follows the life of the titular resort concierge Haru, who has plenty of memorable moments with the guests and creatures that visit the resort.

Utilizing stop-motion animation, Pokemon Concierge is a departure from most animated works in the franchise. Be that as it may, the series' first season has a pleasant message about enjoying the little things in life and not putting too much stress on yourself as you enter a new chapter in your story. For a short watch, Concierge has plenty to offer as a lighthearted series.

Recapping each episode of Pokemon Concierge Season 1

Episode 1: A New Start for Haru

Haru, our protagonist and recently-hired concierge (Image via The Pokemon Company/Netflix)

At the outset of Pokemon Concierge, our hero Haru is having a rough go of things. Her boyfriend recently broke things off, and she was struggling with presentations at her last job. She even stepped in gum multiple times. However, she starts her new job as a concierge at a resort, pulling into the dock and receiving a lei from a Bulbasaur before meeting a woman named Ms. Watanabe.

Watanabe, Haru's manager, walks her through the demands of her new job and how to accommodate guests and their various Pokemon, but she has to stop to scold a Furret not to run around the pool while it chases a Rattata. She then tells Haru that before starting her Pokemon Concierge job in earnest, her first day can be spent as a resort guest instead.

The resort entrance in Pokemon Concierge's first episode (Image via The Pokemon Company/Netflix)

Haru then meets Tyler, a sanitation worker for the resort and occasional fitness instructor, and she joins him in stretching to music alongside a Pansage, Panpour, and Pansear. However, Pansage jumps on Haru's back and causes her to fall into the river underneath the bridge, leading Tyler to pull her out before remarking that she can use the nearby scooters to explore the resort.

Later on, Haru rides a scooter and sees a Dragonite flying overhead while carrying a Hoppip and Bellsprout, snapping a few pictures as they pass by. The creatures land near Alisa, a fellow Pokemon Concierge, who introduces herself to Haru. Alisa says she's a part-time worker at the resort before her Mudkip splashes Haru with water.

Alisa takes Haru to a nearby room where she can change her shirt. She explains how the Pokemon grooming services operate at the resort, and Tyler calls for lunch outside. Haru heads out to a grassy area and snacks on a bento box and falls asleep. She awakens to a Psyduck watching her before walking off into the bushes.

Haru meets Psyduck once again in Pokemon Concierge Episode 1 (Image via The Pokemon Company/Netflix)

Later on in the day, Haru is spending time at a poolside gazebo and napping on a massage bed when she's reached by Ms. Watanabe, who playfully chides her for falling asleep in front of her boss. She suggests that Haru provide a report on her first day as a Pokemon Concierge. Haru does so the next day when she reports for work, but Watanabe states that she is looking for a different answer.

As Haru thinks things over, the three Elemental Monkeys reappear, leading our Pokemon Concierge to state that her time at the resort made her realize how small her problems were before arriving. Ms. Watanabe says that Haru's final statement was the answer she was looking for, giving the latter a bandana that marks her as a staff member.

Watanabe also tasks Haru with finding a partner Pokemon before sundown and providing it with the same great feeling she felt during her first day at the resort. Haru heads to the beach, unsure of how to find a Pokemon for her assignment. Soon after, she hears the sound of the nearby bushes and finds the Psyduck before staring at her.

Episode 2: Learning More About Psyduck

Psyduck is a bit shy early on in Pokemon Concierge (Image via The Pokemon Company/Netflix)

Pokemon Concierge's second episode begins with Haru attempting to catch up to speed with her new job, but she's having something of a tough time adjusting, particularly trying to keep the Pokemon in the resort in check. Tyler and Alisa watch on as Haru worries that she won't be able to keep the resort Pokemon happy.

Remembering Ms. Watanabe's words, our Pokemon Concierge visits Tyler and Alisa and gets some advice from them. Haru decides that although the Psyduck she met is shy and has been under Watanabe's care for two weeks, she wants to put in the effort to make it her partner. Haru sets out to find Psyduck but has trouble, so she stops at a food truck for a snack and to research the species.

Haru researches Psyduck in Pokemon Concierge Episode 2 (Image via The Pokemon Company/Netflix)

Suddenly, Psyduck appears briefly before disappearing, leaving our Pokemon Concierge to think that this Psyduck might be struggling with its mental powers. Haru pursues the creature, only to trip over Tyler's service Diglett, causing quite a mess. She apologizes to Tyler and helps the Diglett pick up the ingredients for a dessert Tyler was hoping to make.

Using Tyler's wheelbarrow to transport berries, Haru attempts to help the other service Pokemon, but the wheelbarrow gets stuck. Berries go flying, but Psyduck arrives to catch them with its psychic abilities. Before the creature can run off again, Haru offers to help it contain its powers without pain, suggesting from an example by Alisa and Mudkip that it should use its power throughout the day.

Haru helps Psyduck use its psychic powers in Pokemon Concierge Episode 2 (Image via The Pokemon Company/Netflix)

A montage then takes place as Haru helps Psyduck use its powers to complete various jobs around the resort. Heading back to her lodgings at the end of the night, Haru reflects on how great her adult life has turned out, and she plays a game of catch with Psyduck using a candy piece before the two look to find a shooting star on the horizon.

Episode 3: Evolving with Pokemon and as People

Alisa, Dragonite, and Bellsprout look onward in Pokemon Concierge Episode 3 (Image via The Pokemon Company/Netflix)

Episode 3 begins with Haru waking up and appreciating her new life as a Pokemon Concierge, waking up Psyduck and letting it know that they have work to do. The two run into Alisa and Mudkip, who are comforting a Graveler on a cliff who is leaving the resort with its trainer and will miss its friends. Mudkip escorts Graveler to the docks after cheering it up.

Haru and Alisa discuss the latter's rock-climbing skills, leaving Haru wishing she was as skilled as her coworker. Alisa tells her friend that she simply has to find something she does well and then master it. Haru notices that the resort's Hoppip evolves into a Skiploom, leaving her to wonder if she can evolve as a person.

Haru wonders with Alisa if she can personally evolve in Pokemon Concierge (Image via The Pokemon Company/Netflix)

Haru and Psyduck are then seen examining a group of Magikarp in the river, one of which is marked with a star and must swim with a float. Tyler arrives, and Haru asks why this is the case, and he states that particular Magikarp isn't a great swimmer and needs a little help. He then suggests that Haru find something she enjoys instead of something she's good at to make her "evolution."

However, Panpour hops on Psyduck's back, leading the latter to psychically lift the floats off of Magikarp. They're then stolen by a Wingull before Haru catches the Magikarp, promising to get its floats back. She finds a Dragonite near Alisa that teams up with Psyduck, successfully retrieving the floats, but it falls off-course and ends up getting popped by a Snorlax.

Haru, Psyduck, and Dragonite attempt to retrieve the float from Wingull (Image via The Pokemon Company/Netflix)

That night, a passing Lampent helps Haru and Psyduck light a campfire as our Pokemon Concierge laments the situation. Psyduck offers her the deflated float, and she says there might still be a way to fix it before her night shift ends. However, the group then notices the struggling Magikarp in the distance evolving into Gyarados, emboldening Haru's resolve to undergo her own transformation.

Episode 4: A Super Shy Pikachu

A shy Pikachu could use Haru's help in Pokemon Concierge Episode 4 (Image via The Pokemon Company/Netflix)

Episode 4 of Pokemon Concierge kicks off with a group of Pikachu disembarking the docks and making their way to the resort. Haru pursues one of the Electric Mouse Pokemon and meets Nao, its trainer. He's hoping to make his Pikachu braver, more social, and more energetic, and it was recommended that he bring it to a meetup at the resort.

Our Pokemon Concierge protagonist brings Nao and Pikachu to a rope course, and while Psyduck and Nao find it fun, Pikachu isn't enjoying it at all. Haru and Nao attempt other activities, but things aren't clicking for Pikachu quite yet. Tyler and Ms. Watanabe watch on, and the latter says she's confident that the Electric Mouse Pokemon can get the help it needs from Haru.

Pikachu isn't a fan of many resort activities in Pokemon Concierge Episode 4 (Image via The Pokemon Company/Netflix)

In Haru's quarters, Nao wonders if his Pikachu is sick, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Haru notices Psyduck and Pikachu sleeping and sketches the scene before suggesting that she and Nao take their Pokemon to the beach. When they arrive, Haru shares a story about how she felt like she had to pretend to be somebody else when she first arrived at the resort.

In her time as a Pokemon Concierge, she learned that she was happier when she started being herself. Haru suggests that Nao accept his Pikachu for who it is instead of making it try to emulate the other members of its species. She then has one more activity recommendation: a float ride on a grassy hill, which Nao and Pikachu are delighted to partake in.

Nao and Pikachu enjoy their float ride in Pokemon Concierge Episode 4 (Image via The Pokemon Company/Netflix)

Taking the ship home, Nao thanks Haru for showing him and Pikachu a great time. our Pokemon Concierge says they can visit again whenever they want, giving Pikachu a souvenir drawing of it and Psyduck napping. As Haru, Tyler, and Alisa turn to leave, they hear Nao's Pikachu call out to them. Alisa says Haru has reached her goal, and Haru cries and says that she owes it all to Psyduck.

Later on, Ms. Watanabe receives a call informing her that a new guest has arrived at the resort. Our Pokemon Concierge and her Psyduck head out to greet them, and it turns out to be a massive Wailord. The group welcomes it to the Pokemon Resort as the final scene plays out, with a Bellsprout enjoying a dance in front of a mirror.