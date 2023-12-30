"I was surprised how relatable Haru is": Pokemon Concierge captures fans' hearts with protagonist

Pokemon Concierge is one of the latest experimental series from the Pokemon franchise. Instead of adhering to the standard anime artstyle, Concierge utilizes stop-motion handmade models. Accompanying this shift in art style is a new protagonist. Haru, the Pokemon Concierge, starts off as a novice at a Pokemon resort.

Here, she gets to care for and meet different types of creatures while embracing some character expression. This has led to many fans enjoying her as a character, which is epitomized by this Reddit comment by u/Bucen:

"I was surprised how relatable Haru is"

Reddit reacts to Pokemon Concierge

Since it is a drastic change for the franchise, many may be quick to write off Pokemon Concierge as it does not fit in with any other canon timeline. However, those who gave it a fair chance gushed over the show and its characters.

With any show, it is essential that the main character is a likable person. Since the franchise has championed Ash Ketchum as the lead for decades, certain risks come with building an entirely new main character. This was apparent with Pokémon Horizons: The Series.

What makes Haru so likable in the eyes of Pokemon Concierge fans is her relatability. This trait marked Ash Ketchum's prolonged prominence among younger fans. In this aspect, Concierge caters to a mature audience, not for its content, but the feelings and emotions exhibited by its characters. Haru's anxiety about wanting to excel at her job is a relatable predicament.

This has led to many expressing how Haru embodies this common fear, which is rarely acknowledged by any media aimed at a younger demographic. While this one trait would typically make for a rather annoying and cowardly character, Haru's motivation and drive to see each day through to the fullest leaves many enjoying her presence.

While the series can still be enjoyed by younger fans of the Pokemon franchise, the characters and handmade aesthetic make for an enjoyable experience for older fans who can appreciate such details. This is evident from the community's comments on how enjoyable and humanistic the writing truly is. With the entire season being released already, many fans who have finished watching it say that it is one of the most relatable plots in the franchise.

Overall, the experimental series has been a huge success among fans. You can watch the entire first season of Pokemon Concierge on Netflix, with future seasons being uploaded there as they come out as well.