Pokemon Concierge is the perfect binge for this holiday season

Pokemon Concierge has been a series on the radars of many fans for some time now. Thanks to the show's unique handcrafted art style, in contrast to the standard anime style fans have come to expect, many were captivated by the concept when the first trailer dropped. Thankfully, the wait for this new show is finally over.

Now that Pokemon Concierge has finally released its entire first season, many fans want to know what makes it so good. With the holiday season in full swing, many families find themselves with time off from work and school and need a good show to watch in the meantime. Thankfully, this latest release from The Pokemon Company may be just what they need.

Pokemon Concierge: Pokemon's most ambitious series is a great watch for the holidays

An official screenshot from Pokemon Concierge (Image via Netflix)

Pokemon Concierge follows the adventures of Haru, a young woman and new hire at the Pokemon Resort as a concierge. Here, her job is to ensure all of the Pokemon staying at the tropical resort are happy and taken care of. This is a much more relaxed approach compared to the franchise's main anime, where battles are intense and frequent.

This much more relaxed and cozy take on storytelling in the Pokemon world may be off-putting to some who want more action-packed battles from their viewing experience. However, for fans who always enjoyed the more relaxed and adventure-centered anime episodes, Concierge might be for you.

Another major difference between Concierge and the main anime is its take on writing characters. Haru's struggles with her job and striving to be the best employee she can be are very relatable concepts for older fans who may have experience in the brutal world of corporate office careers, as her story can be easily related to the viewer.

Though it may be light on the plot compared to other binge-worthy series on Netflix, where fans can find Pokemon Concierge, the sheer charm and effort that went into every aspect of this show's production makes it a captivating watch. The handmade plush models for each of the Pokemon add a certain childhood-esque nostalgia to the overall atmosphere of the show.

Popular fan-favorites like Pikachu, Eevee, Bulbasaur, Magikarp, and Dragonite, to name a few, are all present in this new show. This new take on their designs is very similar to that of Detective Pikachu in the context of viewers keeping their eyes glued to the screen to see if any of their favorites received a new cutesy plush design.

Overall, Pokemon Concierge is a happy and cozy new take on the standard Pokemon franchise's shows. Though it may not have an action-packed or intense plot like other shows the franchise is known for, Concierge is worth the time fans would spend watching it, thanks to the charming art style and relatable characters. Even older fans of the franchise will be drawn to the nostalgia and calming atmosphere that is the foundation of this show's aesthetic.