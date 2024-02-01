5 best moments from Pokemon Concierge Season 1

Pokemon Concierge is one of the new series to come from the popular franchise. Following its release on Netflix, many fans have watched the four episodes that make up the first season and are eagerly awaiting more. There are some moments from these four episodes that really hit home for some fans, leading to many feeling that Concierge is one of the best specials to come from the franchise in recent years.

For those on the fence about watching the series, here are some of the best moments from the show.

Pokemon Concierge's 5 best moments from Season 1

1) Haru's Introduction

The first episode of the series starts off fast, opening with everything that led to Concierge protagonist Haru leaving her life in the city and her boring office job. Everyone has their fair share of bad days, and many fans empathized with Haru's struggles, helping them get attached to this new character from the first second of the show.

Given Haru's old life, her time at the Pokemon Resort starts off as anything but easy. Establishing her prior experiences early in a short series like this one is very important to avoid wasting the viewer's time, especially when the main draw of the show is the new stylized Pokemon shown off in all the trailers leading up to the show's debut.

2) Trouble-making Furret

The show makes sure to show off all the neat re-designs for Pokemon right off the bat. When Haru arrives at the Pokemon Resort, she witnesses a minor scuffle between a Rattata and a Furret. This moment was used as a way to show off some of the new models for the cuter Pokemon while also presenting the high-detailed animations these hand-made plush models are capable of.

Furret is known to be one of the cutest "monsters" the franchise has to offer, so seeing it stylized and presented with such cute, playful mannerisms is a great way to show viewers what they are in for throughout the new series.

3) Metagross and Graveler

While many fans of the series will believe the best duo in the show to be Haru and her future partner Psyduck, true believers will know Pokemon Concierge's best dynamic duo is Metagross and Graveler. Although the two friends make occasional appearances in episodes together, the bond they make lasts for a few episodes.

Metagross is shown to be a very peaceful patron at the resort despite its permanent grimace. Graveler is a very strong-willed and determined character who makes quick friends with the metal monster at the beginning of the second episode. At the end of Graveler's stay later in the series, Melissa has to coax the big boulder down from its hiding spot when their trainer comes to pick them up, potentially because they do not want to leave their new friend behind.

4) Psyduck

While Pikachu is often seen as the mascot of a lot of the franchise's media, Psyduck is the star of the show in Pokemon Concierge. In her first day on the job, Haru is tasked with finding and assisting a Pokemon to help it feel at home at the Pokemon Resort. Haru decides to help the Psyduck that has been following her around the island since she arrived.

She eventually forms a strong friendship with Psyduck, who decides to help her for the rest of the first season. Their bond will also likely be the focus of the next season. The two awkward characters helping the patrons of the resort while learning more about themselves along the way is a heartwarming dynamic to see in the show as it approaches its final episode of the first season.

5) Magikarp Evolves!

The third episode of Pokemon Concierge is arguably the most important from a narrative standpoint due to the symbolism of evolution used throughout it. In the beginning of this episode, Haru meets a Skiploom who has just evolved. Soon after, Haru comments on how she wishes she could evolve too.

Towards the end of the episode, Haru meets up with a Magikarp who recently had their favorite pool floatie popped, wanting to show them the new one she and the other Pokemon made for them. After witnessing Magikarp evolve, Haru wakes up the next morning with confidence, ready to help the Pokemon at the resort—an evolution for her once-awkward and timid character.