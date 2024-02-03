5 things fans will want to see in Pokemon Concierge Season 2

The second season of Pokemon Concierge is highly anticipated by fans of the series. Thanks to the show's unique art style and more laid-back story, many viewers have grown to love it. However, some could not help but feel a bit disappointed by the shortness of the first season, with it only having four 15-minute episodes.

While there has been no official statement about whether a second season will be released, it is more than likely that it is in production, given how the first one ended right when Haru started helping the patrons at the resort.

Here are some things fans may want to see from the second season of Pokemon Concierge.

5 fan requests for Pokemon Concierge Season 2

1) More Pokemon

The best part about Pokemon Concierge was seeing all the beloved Pocket Monsters in a new, handcrafted plush style. It was refreshing and fun to see creatures like Dragonite and Gyarados in the new aesthetic. Given the time it takes to make one of these plushes, it is understandable for the first season to have a small cast to show off.

With the second season giving the team more time, it would be nice to see a larger number of beasts populating the Pokemon Resort. With Haru's job being to help all the creatures at the resort, it would be nice to see some larger Pocket Monsters like Steelix and potentially even Legendary species like Kyogre make an appearance at some point.

2) More episodes

While the four Pokemon Concierge episodes fans got were beautiful in both writing and visuals, they only left fans wanting more. The characters have now been properly established, and the standard episode format has been seen. As such, getting a few more episodes in the second season would be greatly appreciated.

However, it should be noted that each episode is made in stop-motion, a form of animation notorious for being very time-consuming, as each frame is made of a hand-adjusted image. Hopefully, the success from the first season has left the team with a significantly higher budget, allowing more people to join the team and speeding up production.

3) Varied episodes

While the story format where Haru helps a different Pokemon in each episode makes each installment easier to produce, it would get stale remarkably fast. With the Pokemon Resort being home to many different people and creatures, it would be nice to have some episodes centered around Haru's co-workers from time to time.

Haru's endearing awkwardness may contribute heavily to her reliability, but it would be nice to see a few episodes offer a bit more character development, leading to her becoming much more confident in her abilities to assist the Pokemon at the resort. It would also be interesting to see how Haru and Psyduck's relationship develops.

4) More focus on Pokemon

While the majority of the first season was spent building up the main cast, it felt like there was a lack of focus on the Pokemon at times. As such, it would be nice to see episodes that are more centered around the inhabitants of the resort.

Since Haru's partner, Psyduck, is always by her side when she's on the job, an episode where the Pocket Monster uses everything they learned from Haru to help a creature by themself would be a good way to let the beasts have the spotlight.

There will surely be more Pokemon-focused episodes in the second season now that all of the recurring human characters have been established and introduced.

5) Returning characters

An interesting idea for an episode would be to feature high-profile Pokemon, like those owned by one of the franchise's powerful trainers. One of these reputable aces could be the Pokemon Concierge equivalent of a celebrity visiting the resort.

Cynthia's Garchomp, Diantha's Gardevoir, and Alder's Volcarona would be perfect candidates for a nice, relaxing weekend at the resort while also providing a bit of fan service.