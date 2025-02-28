Blue Lock goes on a sudden break ahead of Chapter 295

Blue Lock chapter 295 was supposed to be released in Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine issue #13. Unfortunately, the manga series is set to go on a sudden break this week. With that, the manga will resume serialization in the Weekly Shonen Magazine issue #14.

Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura's Blue Lock manga finally concluded the Neo Egoist League with the winning goal from Yoichi Isagi. Unfortunately, just as the manga was about to reveal what happened in the Manshine City vs. Barcha match and the final salary rankings, it went on a sudden break.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Blue Lock manga goes on a sudden one-week break

On February 28, 2025, as revealed by leaks online, despite being present in the table of contents for Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Magazine issue 13, Blue Lock manga is set to go on a sudden one-week break.

Unfortunately, considering that Kodansha and the creators have yet to make an official announcement about the sudden hiatus, the reason behind the break remains uncertain.

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

The good thing is that, as revealed by the magazine, the manga is set to resume serialization in Weekly Shonen Magazine issue 14, set to be released on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

What to expect from Blue Lock chapter 295?

As seen in the previous chapter, after Bastard Munchen was declared the Neo Egoist League Champion, the competition finally concluded. With that, it seemed like either Ego Jinpachi or Anri Teieri was set to reveal the final salary rankings of all players.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the manga series (Image via Kodansha)

Unfortunately, right before the announcement, the manga initiated a flashback to reveal what happened 33 minutes ago with Seishiro Nagi and Reo Mikage in the Manshine City vs. Barcha match.

With that, the manga essentially hinted that its next chapter was set to focus on the other Neo Egoist League match. That said, it is to be seen how much the manga chapter will cover.

Reo Mikage as seen in the manga series (Image via Kodansha)

Considering the "Episode: Nagi" spinoff manga, it is unlikely that the original series will cover multiple goals. Hence, fans can expect to witness how Nagi and Reo's plan to improve their performance, the match's final goal, and the start of the final salary rankings announcement. This announcement will be crucial as it will determine which players will play for Japan in the U-20 World Cup.

