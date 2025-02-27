Himitsu no AiPri season 2 reveals April 2025 release date and more

Thursday, February 27, 2025 saw the official release date for Himitsu no AiPri season 2 of Sunday, April 6, 2025 revealed via a new promotional video for the television anime series. The anime will premiere on TV Tokyo and affiliate channels, but didn’t specify at what time it would air on TV Tokyo and these affiliates.

Ad

In addition to its release date and broadcasting info, Himitsu no AiPri season 2 also revealed a new key visual for the anime, and several new cast members who’d be joining the series. The new season is formally titled Himitsu no AiPri: Ring-hen, or Ring Arc, as is also confirmed in the new trailer for the second season.

Himitsu no AiPri season 2 confirms broadcast information, new cast, and more with latest trailer

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Several new cast members were announced for Himitsu no AiPri season 2 alongside the release of the latest trailer for the series. These new cast members include Eri Kitamura as Ring Clover, Rio Tsuchiya as Julia Igarashi, Rina Kawaguchi as Elle Rokudo, Tatsuyuki Kobayashi as Subaru Nanaura, Kirara Oomori as Otome Nanaura, Momoka Terasawa as Vivi Hachioji, and last but not least Nagisa Saito as Wako Sensei.

Several of these characters are featured in the latest promotional material for the series, including both the new trailer and the key visual. Kitamura’s character of Ring Clover is especially prominently featured in the key visual, positioned in a way which suggests her to be a main character. Her position above the two series protagonists Himari and Mizuki, voiced by Minori Fujidera and Sau Hiratsuka respectively, even teases her as an antagonist.

Ad

Himitsu no AiPri season 2’s opening theme song is titled “Ring Ring Ring feat. Himari,” and will be performed by Pmarusama and Himari, voiced by Fujidera. The ending theme song is titled “Himitsu no Fufufu,” and will be performed by Cho Tokimeki Sendenbu. The first season starred Fujidera and Hiratsuka as Himari and Mizuki, with then-17-year-old Fujidera winning the franchise’s 10th-anniversary Next Seiyu Artist Audition in 2021.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fujidera then made her voice-acting debut as Auru Omega in the previous Pretty Series television anime, Waccha Primagi!. The first season premiered on TV Tokyo and five affiliate stations in April 2024, and is still ongoing as of this article’s writing. The anime series has several tie-ins which include arcade game machines and toys. The Pretty Series began with syn Sophia’s Pretty Rhythm: Mini Skirt arcade game in 2010.

This original game inspired four television anime series, five anime films, and the spinoff King of Prism franchise. The sequel game PriPara, or Prism Paradise, launched in 2014 and inspired four television anime series and four anime films of its own. The franchise has gone on to become massively popular and successful from these humble beginnings.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback