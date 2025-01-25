Himitsu no AiPri season 2 announces April 2025 premiere with new PV

On Saturday, January 25, 2025, the official website and X (formerly Twitter) account for the Precure series announced that Himitsu no AiPri season 2 will premiere in April 2025. This announcement was accompanied by a promotional video, teasing new characters for the series.

Notably, Himitsu no AiPri season 2 is a direct sequel to the ongoing season, which aired its first episode on April 7, 2024. The series itself serves as an adaptation of the arcade games, Secret Aipri and Aipri Verse by Syn Sophia. Studio OLM and Dongwoo A&E are in charge of the show's animation production.

Himitsu no Aipri season 2 new teaser PV confirms the April 2025 release window

On Saturday, January 25, 2025, the official staff held the first Himitsu no Aipri Bazrium Live event at Bunkyo Civic Hall in Tokyo, Japan. During the event, the staff unveiled a new promotional video for Himitsu no Aipri season 2 and confirmed the sequel's April 2025 debut (Spring 2025). However, an exact release date is yet to be disclosed.

The official X account and website for the Precure series simultaneously shared the promotional clip with fans. The short video teases the silhouettes of new characters, who will appear in the sequel. More information about the second installment will be released on February 27, 2025.

Notably, Himitsu no Aipri season 2 was confirmed on November 16, 2024, with an announcement PV. It was mentioned that OLM and Dongwoo A&E would continue to produce the series. Unfortunately, no pertinent details concerning the sequel have been revealed yet.

Mitsuki and Himari, as seen in the anime (Image via Studio OLM and Dongwoo A&W)

The first installment featured Sae Haratsuka as Mitsuki Hoshikawa, Yurika Kubo as Tsumugi, Minori Fujidera as Himari Aozora, Anna Suzuki as Tomaki, Yo Taichi as Chii, Sora Tokui as Airi, Misaki Watada as Rinrin, Yuriko Hibi as Sakura, and others.

Junichi Fujisaku was in charge of the first season's direction at OLM and Dongwoo A&E, with Nam Sung Min, Choi Jun Cheol, Park Chi Man, and Shin Gi Chuel as the chief directors. Yuki Nagao designed the characters for animation based on Yumi Nashimoto's original concept art. Gigaemon Ichikawa supervised the show's scripts.

While the official staff hasn't yet revealed a synopsis for Himitsu no Aipri season 2, the original anime follows the narrative of Syn Sophia's arcade game. The story follows the impressive exploits of two first-year students of the Paradise Private Academy, Himari and Mitsuki, who are also famous as the Idol Princesses.

