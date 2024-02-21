Himitsu no AiPri anime confirms Spring 2024 premiere and more

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 saw the official website for the Himitsu no AiPri anime of the Pretty Series franchise reveal its Spring 2024 premiere, as well as additional cast, and more. 10 new characters and cast members were announced in total, joining previously announced starring voice actresses Minori Fujidera as Himari and Sae Hiratsuka as Mizuki.

The Himitsu no AiPri anime serves as the latest television anime entry into the Pretty Series franchise, and will have several tie-ins to the show including arcade game machines and toys. Two different machines are set to launch on April 4, 2024, just days before the anime’s premiere, and will offer experiences for both casual and core fans of the Pretty Series.

The Pretty Series began with syn Sophia’s Pretty Rhyhtm: Mini Skirt arcade game in 2010, which in turn inspired four television anime series, five anime films, and a spinoff franchise. Given these humble origins for the Pretty Series, the Himitsu no AiPri anime’s arcade game tie-ins are made all the more significant.

Himitsu no AiPri anime series set to premiere on Sunday, April 7, 2024 in Japan

As mentioned above, the Himitsu no AiPri anime series is officially confirmed to premiere in Japan on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The series will premiere at 10AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) on the TV Tokyo channel and five of its affiliates. There is no word on international streaming availability for the television anime series at the time of this article’s writing. Newly announced cast members include the following:

Yurika Kubo as “mysterious girl” in AiPriVerse

Yuriko Hibi as Sakura Ichijoji, a second-year middle school student at Paradise academy and the student body president

Anna Suzuki as Tamaki Nikaido, a quiet and elegant second-year middle school student at Paradise Academy and the student body vice-president

Sora Tokui as Airi Mitsuba, a lively and energetic second-year middle school student at Paradise academy and the student body treasurer

Misaki Watada as Rinrin Shinomiya, a lively and energetic second-year middle school student at Paradise Academy and student body secretary

Yo Taichi as Chi Mamiya, a first-year middle school student at Paradise Academy who is confident and hates losing

Franchise veteran Kanae Ito as Meganee Akai, a sisterly figure who assists AiPri girls in the AiPriVerse

Showtaro Morikubo as MC Aimu, the host of the popular show AiPri Birthday

Aim, an ice cream shaped AI that supports AiPri girls (no voice actor specified)

Mugi-chan, a popular PriUsa character when Himari and the others were young (no voice actor specified)

Jun’ichi Fujisaku and Kentaro Yamaguchi are directing the Himitsu no AiPri anime series at OLM and Dongwoo A&E, with Park Chi Man, Nam Sung Min, Choi Hun Cheol, and Shin Gi Chuel serving as chief directors. Gigaemion Ichikawa is in charge of the series scripts, and Yuki Nagano is designing the characters based on the original character concepts by syn Sophia’s Yumi Nashimoto. Satoshi Yanagawa is directing the CG, Izumi Mori is composing the music, and Noriyoshi Konuma is directing the sound.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2024 progresses.