Lazarus anime reveals April 2025 release date on Toonami and more

Thursday, February 27, 2025, saw Shinichiro Watanabe and MAPPA Studios’ Lazarus anime series officially reveal its release date of Sunday, April 6, 2025, on Adult Swim’s Toonami block. The episode will air at 12 am Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, April 6, with episodes streaming the next day on the Max streaming service.

The Lazarus anime will also air on television in Japan in April on TV Tokyo, but the exact time and date of release has yet to be specified as of this article’s writing. However, fans can expect the series to air in Japan at roughly the same time it’ll be airing on Adult Swim’s Toonami block, at least within a few days of the Sunday, April 6 release date.

Lazarus anime officially confirms Toonami release date, Japanese release info still TBA

The official release date information for Shinichiro Watanabe and MAPPA Studios’ Lazarus anime series was revealed in the release of the official trailer for the series. The trailer addresses the series’ overarching narrative and previews the anime’s English dub cast and their performances. The English dub cast members that have been announced include:

Bryson Baugus as Leland

Jack Stansbury as Axel

Jovvan Jackson as Doug

Luci Christian as Christine

Annie Wild as Elaina

David Matranga as Dr. Skinner

Jade Kelly as Hersch

Sean Patrick Judge as Abel

The anime’s original Japanese cast stars Mamoru Miyano as Axel, Makoto Furukawa as Doug, Maaya Uchida as Christine, Yuma Uchida as Leland, Manaka Iwami as Eleina, Megumi Hayashibara as Hsersch, Akio Otsuka as Abel, and Koichi Yamadera as Skinner. Shinichiro Watanabe is directing the series overall, and it is confirmed by Adult Swim that senior vice president of anime Jason DeMarco will direct every individual episode.

Chad Stahelski of John Wick fame is designing the action sequences for the series. The anime will feature a score by jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington, and producers, DJs, and musicians Floating Points and Bonobo. Sola Entertainment is producing, with Akemi Hayashi as the character designer, Stanislas Brunet as the concept designer, and Mihi Suigura as the art director. Adult Swim describes the Lazarus anime’s story:

"The year is 2052 - an era of unprecedented peace and prosperity prevails across the globe. The reason for this: mankind has been freed from sickness and pain. Nobel Prize winning neuroscientist Dr. Skinner has developed a miracle cure-all drug with no apparent drawbacks called Hapuna. Hapuna soon becomes ubiquitous… and essential. However, soon after Hapuna is officially introduced, Dr. Skinner vanishes.

Three years later, the world has moved on. But Dr. Skinner has returned - this time, as a harbinger of doom. Skinner announces that Hapuna has a short half-life. Everyone who has taken it will die approximately three years later. Death is coming for this sinful world - and coming soon.

As a response to this threat, a special task force of 5 agents is gathered from across the world to save humanity from Skinner’s plan. This group is called “Lazarus.” Can they find Skinner and develop a vaccine before time runs out?"

