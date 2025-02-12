5 reasons why Common Side Effects an unmissable gem on Adult Swim

Common Side Effects, an adult animated series, premiered on Adult Swim on February 2, 2025, and it is also available for streaming on Max the following day. A blend of surreal comedy, conspiracy thrills, and provocative themes, Common Side Effects marks a significant addition to Adult Swim's illustrious collection of animated shows. It was created by Joseph Bennett and Steve Hely, with executive producers Mike Judge and Greg Daniels.

At its core, Common Side Effects follows the story of Marshall Cuso, a quirky researcher who stumbles upon a miraculous Peruvian mushroom that can cure any ailment. Due to this discovery, he clashes with big pharmaceutical companies, corrupt government officials, and corporate greed. Its themes of Big Pharma, social consequences, and personal responsibility make it a great addition to Adult Swim's adult animation lineup.

The narrative unfolds with Marshall and his high school lab partner, Frances, discovering the potential of the so-called "Blue Angel" mushroom. Common Side Effects features betrayal, ethical dilemmas, and high-stakes action as they uncover a massive conspiracy to suppress this life-changing drug.

5 reasons why Common Side Effects is a must-watch

1) A strong creative team behind the series

A still from the series (Image via Adult Swim)

One of Common Side Effects' standout features is the caliber of the talent behind it. Greg Daniels and Mike Judge, executive producers, contribute their knowledge of Silicon Valley and King of the Hill to the program.

Comedy and drama fans will enjoy the show because of its pedigree, which balances humor and incisive social commentary. The writing is incisive and humorous, and its witty dialogue and eccentric characters keep viewers interested.

Joseph Bennett's direction brings a unique visual style to the table, reminiscent of his previous work on Scavengers Reign. The result is a show that's entertaining and visually striking.

2) Captivating characters with strong chemistry

A still from the series (Image via Adult Swim)

The strength of Common Side Effects lies heavily in its character development. Dave King's character, Marshall, is a quirky but likable lead who finds himself on a perilous path after discovering the "Blue Angel" mushroom.

He is entertaining to watch because of his eccentric, easygoing personality, which contrasts nicely with the story's more serious themes. Emily Pendergast's portrayal of Frances gives the story an emotional core and a realistic counterpoint to Marshall's eccentricity.

The show is full of endearing characters that offer depth and humor, from the conceited CEO of Reutical Pharmaceuticals, Rick Kruger, to the hilariously eccentric DEA agents Copano and Harrington. The series' emotional core is comprised of these characters' relationships, making their interactions both thought-provoking and entertaining.

3) Unique blend of comedy and conspiracy thriller

A still from the series (Image via Adult Swim)

Common Side Effects excels in its ability to mix dark humor with thrilling moments of suspense seamlessly. Although the show's absurd character dynamics and bizarre situations provide plenty of laughs, it also addresses corporate corruption and government overreach. Marshall and Frances face powerful forces trying to hide the mushroom's healing powers in the high-stakes conspiracy plot.

The show's comedic moments often play off its more serious themes, with characters like Copano and Harrington delivering deadpan humor even as they get embroiled in a dangerous mission. Because of this harmony, Common Side Effects is funny, exciting, and captivating.

4) Surreal animation and visual storytelling

A still from the series (Image via Adult Swim)

One of Common Side Effects' standout features is the animation. The series defies the norms of traditional animation by embracing an avant-garde aesthetic. The pictures are shocking and surreal, often showing the strange effects of the Blue Angel mushroom in a dreamlike sequence. From dramatic psychedelic scenes to exaggerated character designs, the animation is as much a part of the story as the plot.

The show's unconventional animation techniques and mixed media give its storyline a deeper level of complexity. This strategy, which immerses viewers in Adult Swim's surreal world and makes each episode a visually distinctive experience, is reminiscent of the show's punk rock beginnings.

5) A thought-provoking narrative on big pharma and society

A still from the series (Image via Adult Swim)

Fundamentally, Common Side Effects explores issues highly pertinent to the modern world. The discovery of a mushroom that cures all illnesses raises ethical concerns surrounding Big Pharma's control over healthcare and life-altering medications. As Marshall's discovery puts the pharmaceutical industry in jeopardy, the show explores who controls access to life-saving medications and how far leaders will go to safeguard their profits.

As the series unfolds, it tackles these issues with a mix of dark humor and unsettling realism. The show's portrayal of a society on the brink of change due to the discovery of this miracle drug makes it a timely commentary on our own world's struggles with healthcare, capitalism, and corporate greed.

Plot, story, and production of Common Side Effects

The protagonist of Common Side Effects is Marshall Cuso, a quirky researcher who makes a revelation that changes his life while researching mushrooms in Peru. When Marshall discovers that the Blue Angel mushroom, which has amazing healing abilities, has the potential to transform the way we think about healthcare, it becomes the focal point of his universe.

However, the very thing with the potential to save humanity threatens the survival of strong industries, such as government organizations and pharmaceutical companies, that have made significant investments to conceal such discoveries.

As Marshall uncovers the evil forces at work with the assistance of Frances, his former lab partner from high school, the plot intensifies. As the narrative progresses, they become entangled in a web of plots involving influential businesses and public servants who will stop at nothing to regulate the supply of this cure-all medication. As Marshall and Frances fight against both systemic and human resistance, the stakes are high, and the tension in the show is constant.

In terms of production, Common Side Effects stands out for its painstaking animation and narrative. Bennett and Hely have created a world both familiar and surreal, drawing on their previous experiences and creating powerful and satirical animated works. The visual style, which employs experimental animation techniques to enhance the emotional and psychological depth of the narrative, complements the show's tone.

The animation sequences, which combine traditional and abstract styles, are aesthetically striking and inventive, especially those that show the effects of the Blue Angel mushroom. The series' themes of societal and physical change are emphasized by the art direction, which gives viewers a fully immersive experience.

Common Side Effects is an unmissable gem on Adult Swim due to its blend of comedy, conspiracy thriller, and poignant social commentary. Stay tuned for more news and updates on Common Side Effects and similar projects as the year progresses.

