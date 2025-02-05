The Night Agent is an action-packed thriller series created by Shawn Ryan, inspired by Matthew Quirk's novel of the same name. Starring Gabriel Basso as the lead character, it debuted on Netflix on March 23, 2023.

FBI agent Peter Sutherland becomes involved in a conspiracy involving a mole within the U.S. government’s highest ranks. In his mission to protect the country, he searches for the traitor while protecting Rose Larkin, a former tech CEO, from those responsible for killing her aunt and uncle.

After rescuing the president in season 1 of The Night Agent, Peter heads to Thailand for his first official assignment. However, in season 2, Peter races through Manhattan, entangled in a conspiracy involving Foxglove, a terror threat, and a mysterious intelligence broker.

Trending

From shocking deaths to risky deceptions, here are 7 shocking moments from The Night Agent season 2.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order.

Tragic deaths, confessions, and other shocking moments from The Night Agent Season 2

1) Alice faces a shocking death

Season 2 of The Night Agent kicks off with Peter undercover in Bangkok alongside his new partner, Alice (Brittany Snow). While tracking a government leaker, their cover is blown, leading to a deadly chase. In a shocking twist, Alice calls for extraction but is ambushed instead.

Solomon (Berto Colon) guns her down just 10 minutes into the premiere, raising suspicions of a mole within Night Action.

Alice’s sudden death sets the stakes for the season, leaving Peter and his boss Catherine (Amanda Warren) mourning her loss.

2) Peter frees Solomon to reach Jacob

Jacob and Peter (Image via Instagram/@nightagentnetflix)

Throughout the season, Peter follows his own path, uncertain of whom to trust. When left alone with Solomon, he makes the bold choice to release him in exchange for being led to Jacob (Louis Herthum), the mastermind behind the trades. While this decision seems questionable, it highlights Peter’s determination to operate on his own terms.

Fans were stunned by Peter’s risky move in The Night Agent season 2. After all the effort to capture Solomon—who had killed Alice and nearly taken his and Rose’s lives—his release felt almost unthinkable.

3) Solomon's fatal betrayal of the French diplomat

Catherine (Image via Instagram/@nightagentnetflix)

In The Night Agent, Catherine Weaver (Amanda Warner) confronts Jacqueline Laurent, a DGSE agent selling intel and the source of the French documents given to Abbas (Navid Negahban).

Catherine attempts to use her to broker a sale, but Solomon (Berto Colon) quickly turns the tables. After exposing Laurent’s betrayal, he pulls her aside and shoots her in the head, killing her instantly.

4) Warren’s confession cut short by a deadly sniper

After capturing Warren (Teddy Sears), Peter interrogates him, appealing to his emotions by referencing his own father. Warren admits to selling intelligence on the defunct Foxglove project to Monroe, hoping to flee the country with his son.

Before revealing more, Warren is shot in the head by a sniper, ending the episode in a shocking moment in The Night Agent season 2. Unlike most villains, Warren is given depth—his actions driven by desperation and a bitter divorce. Tragically, he never realizes Foxglove’s true danger.

5) Deadly betrayal of Tomas

Tomás Bala (Image via Instagram/@nightagentnetflix)

Markus (Michael Malarkey) was clearly unhinged and willing to do anything for his uncle's approval, even killing his own cousin. When he sensed Tomas Bala (Rob Heaps) might interfere with their plans, Markus locks him in a room with K.X. gas. As Tomas screamed in agony from the gas burning his lungs and skin, Markus showed no remorse, believing it was necessary.

6) Catherine takes down Solomon

In a shocking moment from The Night Agent's second season, Catherine turns the tables on the villain Solomon after he captures her. When he orders her into a car trunk, she threatens him and quickly disarms him, delivering kicks that send him into a pipe, killing him instantly.

Solomon, a key antagonist, had a personal connection with his sister and was the only one Monroe seemed to care for. His death sets the stage for Monroe's rise as the main antagonist in season 3.

7) Peter and Rose deceive Noor

Peter and Rose with Noor (Image via Instagram/@nightagentnetflix)

Peter's decision to lie to Noor about Farhad’s death is as shocking as Sami killing him in self-defense. When Peter receives the call, his reaction speaks volumes—he hides his distress and reassures Noor that everything went smoothly.

This marks a significant shift in Peter’s character in The Night Agent; it is a choice the old Peter would never have made, leaving fans in disbelief. However, Peter recognizes the importance of the files Noor holds and understands that protecting them could save countless lives, making the lie feel necessary.

Rose, sensing something is off, uncovers the truth but decides to continue the deception. She tells Noor that Farhad simply broke his arm in a scuffle and is fine, leaving everyone stunned that Rose, too, chose to lie.

Noor’s betrayal of both the CIA and Iran deepens the plot, escalating the tension throughout the season. These events unfold alongside other shocking moments in the show.

Viewers can watch all 10 episodes of The Night Agent season 2 on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback