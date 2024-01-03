How to watch the Sniper film series? Watch order explained

Among the long list of iconic cult classic franchises, the Sniper film series has accumulated a dedicated fanbase worldwide over 30 years, with ten installments, as of 2023. Although the initial movie didn’t manage to garner a good reception, over time, the sequels generated immense hype among action enthusiasts who found themselves immensely drawn toward the franchise.

Tom Berenger, starred in the first three movies as Master Gunnery Sergeant Thomas Beckett, a professional American marine and sniper. The character was stated to have 74 confirmed kills in just the first movie. Later, Berenger stepped back from the upcoming franchises following the third installment.

However, surprisingly, the Sniper franchise was revived with the debut of Brandon Beckett in the film, the estranged son of Tom Beckett. With the tenth film being released recently, the anticipation for the 11th installment is reaching a fever pitch.

All Sniper film series in release order

The first Sniper film was released on January 29, 1993, with a run time of 99 minutes. The film debuted at number two at the box office, accumulating almost $19 million USD. All the movies are canon to each other and can be watched in the actual release order. Here’s the exact watch order for the Sniper film series with release dates:

Sniper (January 29, 1993)

Sniper 2 (December 28, 2002)

Sniper 3 (September 28, 2004)

Sniper: Reloaded (April 26, 2011)

Sniper: Legacy (September 30, 2014)

Sniper: Ghost Shooter (August 2, 2016)

Sniper: Ultimate Kill (October 3, 2017)

Sniper: Assassins End (June 16, 2020)

Sniper: Rogue Mission (August 16, 2022)

Sniper: G.R.I.T. – Global Response & Intelligence Team (September 26, 2023)

Will there be Sniper 11? Renewal possibilities explored

The latest addition to the Sniper film series, Sniper: G.R.I.T. – Global Response & Intelligence Team, arrived on September 26, 2023. The movie sees Ace Sniper Brandon Beckett and the newly formed Global Response Intelligence Team embark on a mission to Malta to stop a major terrorist plot from happening and to save a fellow agent, Lady Death.

As of now, there has been no news regarding an eleventh installment to the Sniper film series. However, given the franchise’s track record and the enduring popularity of action film series, enthusiasts remain hopeful for potential announcements or developments regarding an 11th part of the franchise.

The film industry often surprises audiences with unexpected sequels, and until there is an official confirmation and denial, speculation about the continuation of the Sniper series may persist among fans. As seen at the end of the 10th part of the film series Lady Death, staying true to her character, goes rogue yet again.

As the audience anticipated, Intel Pete joins the Global Response & Intelligence Team, becoming a perfect addition to the crew. The ending of the movie likely suggests that the story is yet to be concluded.

Where to watch all Sniper movies

The first five parts of the Sniper film series are available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, where the fans can either rent or buy each movie without any hassle. The rest of the movies are available on Netflix, including the latest film, Sniper: G.R.I.T. – Global Response & Intelligence Team.

Fans looking for the films in HBO Max, Hulu, ParamountPlus, and more will be disappointed, as the platforms have yet to add the franchise to their massive catalogs. YouTube and Google Play Movies have also made the Sniper film series available for rent.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on the Sniper film series.