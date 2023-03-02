Best 5 Box office hits of February 2023: Highest-grossing movies of the month

February 2023 has been an amazing month for movies, especially in terms of box office success. The first few months of previous years did not see many box office hits; however, with changing times in the post-pandemic world, many fantasy, thriller, comedy, and horror movies have been doing strikingly well commercially.

February 2023 had some highly anticipated releases, including the big-budget Marvel movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Universal Pictures' psychological horror movie Knock at the Cabin, and Warner Bros. Pictures' comedy-drama movie Magic Mike's Last Dance, among others.

These February 2023 movies have not only been doing great at the box office but have also received a lot of positive responses from audiences all around the globe.

Take a closer look at the top 5 highest grossing movies of February 2023

1) Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Released on February 17, 2023, in theaters in the United States, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is the very first installment in Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Jeff Loveness served as the writer of the movie, while it was directed by Peyton Reed, who previously directed the prequels Ant-Man (2015) and Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018).

Starring Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Evangeline Lilly as Hope van Dyne/Wasp, the Marvel Studios movie showcases Lang and Van Dyne being transported to the Quantum Realm alongside several members of their family, where they come face-to-face with Kang the Conqueror.

The total budget for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was $200 million, and as of February 2023, the movie grossed $365 million.

2) Knock at the Cabin

Released on February 3, 2023, in United States theaters, Knock at the Cabin is a psychological suspense horror movie based on Paul G. Tremblay's popular book The Cabin at the End of the World. M. Night Shyamalan, Michael Sherman, and Steve Desmond worked on the screenplay, while Shyamalan also directed it.

The movie chronicles the story of a family that goes on to spend their vacation days in a remote cabin and, out of the blue, is taken hostage by four unknown individuals, who dictate that they have to sacrifice one of the family members in order to prevent the apocalypse.

The cast members of Knock at the Cabin include Dave Bautista as Leonard, Ben Aldridge as Andrew, Jonathan Groff as Eric, Rupert Grint as Redmond, Nikki Amuka-Bird as Sabrina, Kristen Cui as Wen, Abby Quinn as Adriane, and the director himself as an infomercial host.

The movie's total budget was $20 million, and it grossed $52.2 million collectively in February 2023.

3) Magic Mike's Last Dance

Released in movie theaters in the United States on February 10, 2023, Magic Mike's Last Dance is a stimulating comedy-drama movie and the third installment in the fan favorite Magic Mike trilogy. Written by Reid Carolin, the movie was directed by Steven Soderbergh, who also directed the original 2012 movie Magic Mike.

Starring Channing Tatum as Mike Lane and Salma Hayek Pinault as Maxandra Mendoza, Magic Mike's Last Dance follows retired male stripper Mike Lane leave Florida and visit London to help socialite Maxandra Mendoza present an incredible stage play.

Besides Tatum and Hayek, the cast members of the movie entail Ayub Khan Din as Victor, Juliette Motamed as Hannah, Jemelia George as Zadie, Gavin Spokes as Matthew, Vicki Pepperdine as Edna Eaglebauer, Caitlin Gerard as Kim, Christopher Bencomo as Kim's husband, and Alan Cox as Roger.

The movie was made on a total budget of $45 million, and it has grossed a total of $48 million at the box office as of February 2023.

4) 80 for Brady

80 for Brady is a sports comedy that was released in theaters in the United States by Paramount Pictures on February 3, 2023. The movie was written by Emily Halpern and Sarah Haskins and directed by Kyle Marvin.

Starring four legendary actors, Jane Fonda as Trish, Lily Tomlin as Lou, Sally Field as Betty, and Rita Moreno as Maura, the movie revolves around four lifelong friends who travel to witness Tom Brady and his team, the New England Patriots, play in the 2017 Super Bowl LI.

Apart from Fonda, Tomlin, Field, and Moreno, the cast list for 80 for Brady also includes Tom Brady as himself, Rob Corddry as Pat, Billy Porter as Gugu, Harry Hamlin as Dan, Alex Moffat as Nat, Bob Balaban as Mark, and several others.

The movie had a total budget of $28 million, and it has earned $36.7 million to date.

5) Cocaine Bear

Premiered on February 24, 2023, in United States movie theaters, Cocaine Bear is a highly engaging horror comedy movie that has taken inspiration from a 1985 true story involving millions of dollars of lost cocaine and a black bear. Written by Jimmy Warden, the Universal Pictures movie was directed by Elizabeth Banks.

Cocaine Bear depicts the story of a black bear becoming immensely deadly as it goes on a reckless rampage after consuming a shocking amount of cocaine. The movie was produced by Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and a few others.

The star-studded cast list for the movie entails Keri Russell as Sari, Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Peter, O'Shea Jackson Jr. as Daveed, Alden Ehrenreich as Eddie, Margo Martindale as Ranger Liz, Christian Convery as Henry, the late Ray Liotta as Syd, and several others.

The total budget for the movie was approximately $30–35 million, while it has made a total of $30.2 million in February 2023.

Don't forget to catch these February 2023 box office hits in theaters near you.

Poll : 0 votes